April Oil and Gas Public Offering Nets $12 Million in Revenue

The Government of Saskatchewan's Crown oil and natural gas public offering, held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, raised $11,983,131.25 for the province, with all four bid areas - Estevan, Kindersley, Lloydminster and Swift Current - generating revenue.

The Ministry of Energy and Resources posted 54 parcels for sale, of which 47 received acceptable bids, covering an area of 22,340.571 hectares.

The Estevan area generated the largest share of the revenue, bringing in $8,574,009.92 for 26 leases and two exploration licences, covering an area of 5,902.150 hectares.

Synergy Land Services Ltd. made the highest bid and dollars-per-hectare bid for a parcel - $1,533,771.82, or $6,758.55 per hectare - for a 226.938 hectare lease in the Estevan area, southeast of Lampman.

Elk Run Resources Ltd. had the highest bid for an exploration licence, offering $856,917.03, or $171.68 per hectare, for a 4,991.362 hectare licence southwest of Eatonia in the Kindersley area.

Metropolitan Resources Inc. offered the highest dollars-per-hectare bid for an exploration licence, bidding $715.11 per hectare for a total of $833,156.78 on a 1,165.075 hectare licence in the Lloydminster Area, southeast of Maidstone.

Overall, the Kindersley area generated $1,715,310.96 in revenue, while the Lloydminster area brought in $1,244,042.55.

In the Swift Current area, bidding generated a total of $449,767.82 in revenue, with Saturn Oil and Gas Inc. making the highest offer, $371,643.75.

This is the first of six oil and gas public offerings for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Several factors affect public offering activity, including changes in oil and gas prices, land availability, geological and technological constraints and various market conditions.

For more information about oil and gas public offerings in Saskatchewan, please visit: Schedule of Public Offerings webpage on saskatchewan.ca.

