Batter Up! Sponsorships available at Harmodon Park Baseball & Softball Complex

Harmodon Park features 7 Baseball and 8 softball fields City of Sioux Falls completed upgrades to baseball fields 1-3 last Fall Photo Courtesy of Dakota News Now-Pierre vs SF East

The 2025 season at Harmodon kicks off May 19th” — Jacob Goyke | Partnership Services Coordinator SportsMan Solutions

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sioux Empire Baseball Association (SEBA) and Sioux Falls Slow Pitch organizations are pleased to announce a new partnership with SportsMan Solutions, one of the nation’s leading sponsorship activation firms. This collaboration aims to enhance sponsorship offerings at Harmodon Park, a key sports & recreation complex in Sioux Falls.Over the years, SEBA has proudly managed Harmodon Park baseball side and Sioux Falls Slow Pitch has managed the softball side under the City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation umbrella. During this time, SEBA and Sioux Falls Slow Pitch have worked diligently to host meaningful league play and tournaments for the general public. The city has worked just as hard to maintain and improve the park’s facilities and create a premier space for baseball and softball. This last fall, the baseball complex saw upgrades to field 1-3. The city had went out to bid in 2022 to renovate Field 6.Why This Partnership Matters:Expanding Sponsorship Opportunities: Businesses can now become part of the Harmodon Park experience, with on Field sponsorships starting at just $800. This initiative gives local and national brands the chance to connect with a complex that hosts roughly 100,000 visitors annually.Increasing Visibility: Harmodon Park is the third most visited park in Sioux Falls, only behind Falls Park and Yankton Trails.A longstanding Community Asset: Harmodon Park is home to multiple local teams, including those that represent and bear the schools that make up the Sioux Falls School District across their chest."This partnership with SEBA and Sioux Falls Slow Pitch will be a game-changer," said Jacob Goyke, Partnership Services Coordinator for SportsMan. These sporting events are turning into the new family vacation. From an economic impact stand point, whether its the local users here Monday through Friday or the folks from 100 miles or more, it all adds up and benefits the economy. You have teams filling up at the gas stations, families eating at the local restaurants and staying the night at local hotels on the weekends."Chad Barman, Director of the Sioux Empire Baseball Association feels the same way. Barman shared, "Prior to 2020, we would have 30-40 teams from out of town visit Harmodon Park. Now leading up to the 2025 season we will see over 200 teams from outside the area visit Harmodon and Sioux Falls."Corporate Partners/Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor at Harmodon Park can contact Jacob Goyke at Jacob@Sportsmansolutions.com

Video Courtesy: Dakota News Now-Yankton HS vs Lincoln HS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.