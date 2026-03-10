City of Portage Announces New Naming Rights & Sponsorships Program

Founders Square hosts many community events throughout the year A new pickleball complex was just unvieled at Woodland Park Founders Square was renovated in 2024 with visitor friendly additions

City of Portage Parks & Recreation selects SportsMan Solutions After Nationwide Search To Lead Effort For City Sponsorship Program

Partnerships like these allow community organizations and foundations to help cities achieve their goals while strengthening their own visibility and impact.” — Ryan Patrick | Community Advancement Advisor

PORTAGE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portage Parks & Recreation on behalf of the City of Portage has officially launched its first-ever Parks Naming Rights and Sponsorship Program, creating new partnership opportunities across several of the community’s most visited parks, facilities, and gathering spaces.Historically, the Portage Parks and Recreation Department has focused its efforts on delivering high-quality programming and community events. With continued growth in visitation and regional activity, parks leadership is now introducing a strategic sponsorship initiative designed to enhance facilities, expand programming, and create long-term partnerships with businesses that want to invest in the Portage community.To help guide the initiative, the City has partnered with SportsMan Solutions, a national leader in municipal, educational, and private facility sponsorship development. The firm has worked with cities and organizations across the country to structure community-forward sponsorship programs that generate new revenue while preserving the public experience of parks and civic spaces.The Portage program will introduce a variety of opportunities ranging from facility naming rights to event partnerships, park signage, and community activation sponsorships throughout the city’s park system. Sponsorships will start at $500 and be tiered to fit all scopes of marketing budget.Portage leaders say the program represents a natural evolution as the city continues to grow as a destination for recreation, community gatherings, and regional events.“The City of Portage is proud to invite local, regional, and national businesses to become part of a growing community built on connection, activity, and shared progress,” said Barb Lusco, Interim Superintendent for the Portage Parks Department. “Our parks, facilities, and community events serve as gathering places for families, athletes, visitors, and residents throughout the region. Through strategic sponsorship partnerships, we have the opportunity to enhance these experiences while creating meaningful visibility and brand alignment for businesses that invest in Portage’s future.”“We are excited to welcome partners who believe in long-term impact and community engagement,” Lusco added. “Sponsorship with the City of Portage is more than signage, it represents a commitment to supporting programs, facilities, and events that bring people together while helping drive continued economic and civic growth.”One of the first opportunities to be introduced will be Powered By naming rights for Founders Square, a prominent gathering space located along Central Avenue. According to estimated Indiana Department of Transportation traffic counts, more than 3.4 million vehicles travel past Founders Square annually, creating a highly visible branding opportunity in the heart of the city.Founders Square underwent improvements in 2024 that introduced several new additions designed to enhance the visitor experience, including expanded parking, a beer garden, new furnishings and improved lighting.“We want Portage to have a lot more for residents and visitors to do,” said Tom Cherry, Director of Planning and Community Development. “We’re developing and bringing in new businesses, so we want the people who are working and living here to have a place to go to do something fun. Mayor Austin Bonta’s goal is to keep the community here; you don’t have to go somewhere else to go to a park or festival.”Founders Square hosts several of Portage’s most popular community events throughout the year, including Fridays at Founders,Market on the Square, Harvest Festival celebrations, live concerts, and a variety of seasonal gatherings that attract residents and visitors from across Northwest Indiana.Additional sponsorship opportunities will be available throughout the city’s park system, including Woodland Park and Imagination Glen, two of Portage’s premier recreational destinations. Woodland Park continues to see strong daily activity from families and visitors, highlighted by its well-used dog park and a new pavilion currently under construction. Meanwhile, Imagination Glen serves as a hub for youth sports and outdoor recreation, with baseball and softball seasons drawing teams and families throughout the spring and summer months.Ryan Patrick of SportsMan Solutions, who is leading the city’s sponsorship initiative and has been tabbed the Community Advancement Advisor, noted that the program creates new opportunities for businesses to align their brands with spaces that bring the community together.“Portage has incredible parks and gathering spaces that already serve as natural hubs for the community,” Patrick said. “This program simply creates a structured way for businesses to support those spaces while gaining meaningful visibility and connection with the residents and families who use them every day. We understand not everybody will be a fit for naming rights so we wanted to ensure a low entry point was established so all businesses could have the opportunity to get involved."The City of Portage will begin the program by engaging local businesses, chamber members, and community partners, ensuring companies with ties to the region have the first opportunity to participate. Select opportunities will later be introduced to regional and national partners interested in aligning with Portage’s growing community assets.Companies, Families and Foundations interested in learning more about the Portage Naming Rights and Sponsorship Program can contact Ryan Patrick at Rpatrick@Portage-In.gov

