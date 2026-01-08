City of Lampasas Announces New Naming Rights and Sponsorship Program

Partner with the City of Lampasas Shade structure and dugout at 580 Sports Complex Hanna Springs Sculpture Garden

The city has selected SportsMan Solutions To Exclusively Lead the Effort Around City Parks & Facility Sponsorships & Naming Rights

Programs like this align civic priorities with private investment, allowing partners to contribute to meaningful projects while expanding their reach and relevance.” — Ryan Patrick | Community Advancement Advisor

LAMPASAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Lampasas has announced the launch of a comprehensive Naming Rights and Sponsorship Program across several of its most visible public venues, marking a new step in the City’s approach to public-private partnerships. The City has selected SportsMan Solutions, a national firm specializing in municipal and public-facility sponsorship development, to guide and manage the initiative.SportsMan Solutions brings extensive experience working with cities, school districts, and community organizations nationwide to create sponsorship programs that generate sustainable revenue while preserving the character and mission of public assets. The partnership is designed to support Lampasas’ long-term infrastructure and programming goals while deepening engagement with local and regional businesses.“With a history dating back to the 1800s, Lampasas is known for its mineral springs, historic landmarks, and signature community events,” said Bailey Carter of Lampasas Parks & Recreation. “Each year, thousands of visitors come to our city for events like Christmas on the Creek and Spring Ho. This program allows us to thoughtfully leverage that visibility to reinvest in the places and experiences our residents value most.”Among the first major opportunities introduced are Naming Rights and Sponsorship partnerships for the 580 Sports Complex and Rodeo Arena. The 580 Sports Complex serves as a hub for Lampasas County youth sports and year-round community activity, located within a footprint that generates more than 625,000 annual impressions, according to 2024 TxDOT AADT data.The sponsorship initiative aligns with the City’s long-range planning efforts, including the comprehensive plan adopted in 2021 and developed by Halff Associates. That plan emphasizes proactive investment in infrastructure, services, and neighborhood quality to support continued population growth and long-term community vitality.Additional sponsorship assets will include opportunities at Hanna Park and Campbell Park, a citywide community and pedestrian bridge program, and other customized partnerships across Lampasas.Ryan Patrick, who is leading the sponsorship and naming rights initiative on behalf of the City, emphasized the program’s broader marketing and community impact.“This isn’t limited to signage at a single venue,” Patrick said. “Lampasas offers an integrated environment facilities, wayfinding signage, digital mapping platforms, and high-traffic corridors that allows sponsors to become part of the daily community experience. When done right, these partnerships create visibility, relevance, and real community alignment.”Public-private partnerships of this nature continue to gain traction nationwide as municipalities seek innovative ways to fund improvements and enhance public amenities.“Strong partnerships allow cities to advance priority projects while giving organizations a meaningful platform to support the community,” Patrick added. “When interests align, everyone benefits.”The City of Lampasas will begin the program by engaging local chamber members, existing vendor partners, regional businesses, and community organizations, ensuring local stakeholders have the first opportunity to participate. Select opportunities may later be extended to regional and national brands. Sponsorships will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.Any Donor,Family, Business, Foundation interested in becoming a sponsor should contact Ryan Patrick at RPatrick@SportsManSolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.