Matt Wheeler Joins CacheFly to Power Growth in Ultra-Low Latency and Edge Performance Solutions

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CacheFly, the leading content delivery network (CDN) purpose-built for ultra-low latency streaming and high-performance content delivery, is proud to announce the hiring of Matt Wheeler as Sales Account Executive.

Wheeler joins CacheFly with a proven track record in CDN, edge compute, and security solutions, bringing nearly a decade of high-impact enterprise sales experience from leading infrastructure innovators including Cloudflare, StackPath, bunny.net, and Contract Logix.

At CacheFly, Wheeler will lead enterprise and mid-market sales engagements, leveraging his expertise in latency-sensitive, performance-driven infrastructure to help companies in media, gaming, and software distribution deliver content faster, more securely, and at scale.

"Matt is a force in this space. His experience driving growth at the most innovative CDN and edge compute companies—combined with his ability to close complex, high-value deals—makes him a perfect fit for CacheFly," said Edward Fitzgerald, VP of Sales at CacheFly. "We’re thrilled to have him on board as we continue expanding our global footprint and pushing the performance boundaries of content delivery."

With Wheeler joining the team, CacheFly is further cementing its commitment to innovation in the evolving landscape of content delivery. His leadership in real-time, high-performance streaming solutions will empower businesses to achieve unparalleled speed, reliability, and scalability.

Why CacheFly?

CacheFly, the world’s first TCP-anycast-based CDN, has been at the forefront of <1s ultra-low-latency, high-throughput content delivery since 2002. The company serves industries where performance is mission-critical, including streaming, gaming, and high-speed digital media, with a track record of providing:

● Industry-leading 100% availability guarantee

● Optimized global network for real-time content delivery

● Ultra-fast video streaming, gaming, and software distribution

● Granular control and white-glove engineering support

About CacheFly

CacheFly is a premier content delivery network (CDN) specializing in ultra-low latency, high-throughput performance for businesses that demand speed and reliability. Founded in 2002 by Matt Levine, CacheFly pioneered the TCP-anycast-based CDN, delivering optimized solutions for video streaming, gaming, software distribution, and enterprise content delivery. With a global presence, industry-leading SLAs, and custom-tailored CDN solutions, CacheFly ensures 100% availability and unmatched digital experiences for millions of users worldwide.

