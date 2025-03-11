CacheFly Boosts Compute Power 5X and Cuts Energy Costs by 90% with Pure Storage

CacheFly is a global leader in CDN technology, serving over 5,000 clients across 86 countries. With CacheFly, you get a tailored CDN solution with industry-leading performance, granular control, and white-glove support from tenured engineers. Drazen Dodig leads CacheFly’s mission to deliver faster, more reliable content delivery solutions.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CacheFly, the pioneer of Anycast-based Content Delivery Network (CDN) technology, today announced that it is now leveraging the capabilities of Pure Storage®, the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, to drive performance reliability, flexible scalability and predictable pricing for customers.

By replacing legacy systems with Pure Storage’s cutting-edge technology, specifically FlashArray//C™, Evergreen//Foundation™, and Pure1®, CacheFly has achieved a remarkable 5X boost in compute power and reduced power consumption by nearly 90%, slashing operating expenses while enhancing delivery speeds for its customers worldwide.

In a tech landscape increasingly defined by the need for speed and sustainability, CacheFly’s decision to overhaul its CDN infrastructure reflects its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. Pure Storage’s advanced flash storage solutions, known for their unmatched reliability and energy efficiency, was the company’s clear choice after an extensive evaluation process.

CDN Challenge:

In modern edge computing and digital content delivery, three critical concerns factor into every content delivery solution — performance, storage density, and cost. Data centers consume tremendous amounts of power, which is why energy-efficient solutions are critical to managing both operational expenses and the impact on the environment. Additionally, as data centers grow, they remain space-constrained, making every square foot valuable. Operators are continuously challenged to fit more storage into less space. Meanwhile, storage performance is even more important as a competitive advantage because consumers of data center services expect faster data processing as the rush to turn data into insights accelerates.



Customer Impact:

CacheFly is tapping into the capabilities of Pure Storage’s offerings to deliver optimized storage scalability, performance, and energy efficiency for video streaming and gaming companies with unparalleled requirements. As a result, customers will receive the following benefits:

● Improved performance: Through the use of Pure Storage's leading data storage platform, alongside CacheFly’s advanced CDN technology with industry-leading throughput speeds, CacheFly will provide ultrafast, low-latency content delivery, and reliable solutions for massive, data-intensive content delivery used in gaming, streaming and edge computing.

● Scalability: To support large-scale streaming events or high-traffic applications, CacheFly will deliver highly scalable customized CDN systems at a reduced total cost of ownership expertly managed to client specifications.

● Cost: With zero cost egress and ingress fees, CacheFly’s Object Storage along with transparent bandwidth-based pricing provides end users with quick comparison capabilities.



Innovation and Leadership Driving the Future

“Pure Storage aligns perfectly with CacheFly’s mission to deliver performance without compromise,” said Drazen Dodig, CEO of CacheFly. “By transitioning to Pure’s modern, energy-efficient systems, we’ve achieved unparalleled operational efficiency, enabling us to provide even faster and more reliable service to our customers—all while significantly reducing our carbon footprint.”



A Look Ahead: New Object Storage Product Enhancement

CacheFly’s modernization comes at a pivotal time as the company prepares to further enhance its Object Storage solution. The innovative offering promises to redefine how businesses manage, store, and scale unstructured data with unparalleled speed and reliability. “Our enhanced Object Storage solution is a game-changer for businesses that need fast, reliable, and scalable storage for massive data sets,” said Edward Fitzgerald, VP of Sales at CacheFly. “By choosing Pure Storage’s cutting-edge technology for our platform, we’re delivering not only world-class content delivery but also a revolutionary storage solution that will empower our customers to scale smarter, faster, and more sustainably.”

About CacheFly

Matt Levine, Founder of CacheFly pioneered the use of TCP Anycast in 2002 and has consistently provided the highest performance, ultra-reliable content delivery for over two decades. With a global presence serving all continents, 75+ global PoPs, and commitment to customer satisfaction and growth, CacheFly stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation in the CDN space.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, FlashArray//C, Evergreen//Foundation, Pure1, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry’s most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world’s data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage-as-a-Service platform across on-premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It’s easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

