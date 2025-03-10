CacheFly Appoints Nenad Merdanović as Vice President of Engineering

CacheFly is a global leader in CDN technology, serving over 5,000 clients across 86 countries. Nenad Merdanović appointed to VP of Engineering at CacheFly CDN. With CacheFly, you get a tailored CDN solution with industry-leading performance, granular control, and white-glove support from tenured engineers.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CacheFly, a pioneering content delivery network (CDN) provider renowned for its high-throughput performance and ultra-low latency video content delivery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nenad Merdanović as Vice President of Engineering. In this role, Nenad will lead CacheFly's engineering initiatives, driving innovation and reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled content delivery services.

Nenad brings over two decades of experience in the technology sector, with a distinguished career that includes significant contributions to HAProxy Technologies. As a Principal Solutions Architect at HAProxy, he played a pivotal role in enhancing the company's load balancing and application delivery solutions. Notably, Merdanović co-presented at HAProxyConf 2021 on achieving 2 million requests per second using HAProxy on ARM processors, underscoring his expertise in optimizing high-performance systems. Most recently he was a featured speaker at the RSA Conference 2024 presenting new engineering methods of mitigating bots for better security.

Throughout his tenure at HAProxy, Nenad demonstrated a profound understanding of network infrastructure and high-performance application delivery, contributing to the development of features that have become industry standards. One such example is Nenad’s work on stateless TLS resumption support in HAProxy, which has proven instrumental in supporting TLS deployments in active-active environments at scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nenad to the CacheFly team," said Matt Levine, Founder and CTO of CacheFly. "His extensive experience and proven track record in engineering excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide the fastest and most reliable CDN service. Nenad's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our clients."

CacheFly, established in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, is recognized as the world's first TCP-anycast-based CDN, specializing in high-throughput performance. The company offers tailored CDN solutions with industry-leading performance, granular control, and white-glove support from tenured engineers. With a global presence and a commitment to 100% availability, CacheFly serves a diverse clientele, including industries such as streaming entertainment, podcasting, and gaming.

Merdanović's appointment comes at a pivotal time as CacheFly expands its services to meet the growing demand for efficient and secure content delivery. His expertise is expected to drive the development of new features and enhancements, solidifying CacheFly's position as a leader in the CDN industry.

About CacheFly

