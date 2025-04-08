Factor Finders to Sponsor and Exhibit at 2025 IFA Conference

Factor Finders Logo

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factor Finders is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 2025 IFA Annual Conference, as well as sponsoring this year's coffee mugs.Formed in 1999, the International Factoring Association (IFA) provides education, training, and resources to companies in the factoring community. The association is open to any and all finance companies or banks that provide funding through the purchase of invoices. Members adhere to a code of ethics that holds them to the highest level of professionalism and industry competence. The IFA is a single, unified voice representing the factoring community.The 2025 IFA Annual Conference will be held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California from May 7-9, 2025.Attendees from Factor Finders include Phil Cohen, President; Stephanie Chmielecki, Sales Manager; and John DiVincenzo, Sales Associate.Check out Factor Finders at Booth 15 and be entered for a chance to win a JBL speaker (Flip 6) on Thursday, May 8, 2025 and Friday, May 9, 2025.Have a lead you can’t fund? Looking to get rid of a problem client? Factor Finders’ Refer & Earn program will split commissions 50/50. For more information, visit us at https://lp.factorfinders.com/refer About Factor FindersFactor Finders is a B2B invoice factoring company that matches business owners with the best funding solutions for their unique needs. Factor Finders serves a wide variety of industries, such as trucking, staffing, and small businesses.###For more information, contact Factor Finders at 216.304.4646 (phone), or sales@factorfinders.com (email), or alternatively by visiting https://www.factorfinders.com

