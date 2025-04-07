Youth Enrichment Brands Announces Strong Start to 2025 with Growth, Leadership Updates, and Industry Recognition

US Sports Camps i9 Sports Streamline Brands School of Rock

From expanding our footprint to welcoming exceptional new leaders, we are dedicated to ensuring that every kid has access to high-quality programs that spark confidence, creativity, and growth.” — Justin Hoeveler, CEO of YEB

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB), the nation’s leading youth activities platform, has kicked off 2025 with strong momentum, marked by expansion, new leadership appointments, and key industry recognition. Comprising US Sports Camps, i9 Sports, Streamline Brands, and School of Rock, YEB continues its mission to inspire and enrich the lives of kids through sports, music, and enrichment programs. With ambitious plans to double its reach in the coming years, YEB remains committed to fostering lifelong passions and skill development for kids nationwide.“Our programs are about fun, exploration and development,” said Justin Hoeveler, CEO of YEB. “From expanding our footprint to welcoming exceptional new leaders, we are dedicated to ensuring that every kid has access to high-quality programs that spark confidence, creativity, and growth.”Brand Highlights and Q1 2025 AchievementsYouth Enrichment Brands (YEB)With over 1 million kids served annually across 1,000 locations in 50 states and 20 countries, YEB continues to grow its reach and impact. Platform-wide initiatives like the Play Without Limits Project (PWLP) remain central to the organization’s mission, supporting under-resourced communities through scholarship-based enrichment opportunities.Rob Price, who was promoted to President of YEB, now directs marketing and franchise growth across all brands as well as overseeing the music and swim businesses. He is responsible for translating the company’s overarching vision and strategic growth goals into actionable plans and ensuring their successful execution across the organization. With his previous experience as Chief Customer Officer for YEB and President and CEO of School of Rock, Price brings a wealth of expertise in customer engagement and brand development.Alexandra Clougherty has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing at YEB, where she will apply her expertise in storytelling and growth strategy to drive impact across the portfolio. Previously, Clougherty spent several years at School of Rock, most recently as Vice President of Marketing, helping to expand its reach and impact on young musicians worldwide.US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps, the nation’s largest sports camp network and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. In Q1, the organization also launched its Girls Are the Future of Sports campaign, a nationwide initiative championing female athletes and empowering young girls through mentorship, spotlight interviews, and all-girls sports camps. The campaign is supported by Olympic Gold Medalist Michelle Carter and USSC leaders like Siera Love and Kelsey McKeon.i9 Sportsi9 Sports announced the expansion of Nike Kids Camps powered by i9 Sports, offering a flexible, multi-sport experience for kids ages 5-12 with instruction in flag football, soccer, basketball, volleyball, and more. Camps offer half and full-day formats to meet the needs of busy families. The brand was also recognized as a Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review, reflecting its franchisee-first culture and inclusive support system.i9 Sports also welcomed Laura Butcaris as the new Vice President of Franchise Success, further strengthening franchise support efforts across the brand.Streamline BrandsStreamline Brands launched its new S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, a groundbreaking initiative backed by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. The program ensures kids enrolled in Beginner 2–4 group lessons will acquire essential self-rescue skills within one year—or receive up to two additional months of lessons at no cost. This promise reinforces Streamline’s commitment to water safety, curriculum excellence, and parental peace of mind. Streamline Brands has already reached the milestone of 1,000 participants who have successfully demonstrated all 10 critical self-rescue skills and passed the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Test.Jaime Zilverberg, Owner of SafeSplash in Castle Rock, Colorado, was also named an IFA Franchisee of the Year for excellence in business leadership and community impact.School of RockSchool of Rock kicked off the year with the opening of its 400th franchise location in Reno, Nevada—marking a major milestone in global expansion.The brand also earned four major franchise accolades, including:Top Franchise Award by Franchise Business Review#1 Children’s Enrichment Franchise by Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500(for the fifth consecutive year)Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise at the Global Franchise Awards 2025IFA Franchisee of the Year Award for Paulo Portela, CEO of School of Rock Brasil & Iberia RegionAdditionally, School of Rock signed a new master franchise agreement to expand into Germany, further accelerating its international footprint and bringing performance-based music education to even more young musicians across Europe.To support continued growth, the brand announced new leadership:Cia Tucci, VP of Company School OperationsJim Love, VP of Domestic Franchise OperationsJason Barteck, VP of International Franchise OperationsDemi Iskandar, Head of Marketing“As we celebrate major milestones like our 400th franchise opening and continued international expansion, it’s as important now as ever to have strong leadership guiding our path forward,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “Cia, Jim, Jason and Demi bring the expertise, vision and passion we need to support our schools, empower our franchisees and ensure we’re delivering the highest-quality music education to students around the world.”With strong leadership in place and continued momentum across all brands, YEB is poised for another impactful year. From celebrating milestones to driving inclusivity and innovation, YEB remains steadfast in its mission to create meaningful, transformative experiences that empower kids to explore their passions and build confidence.###About Youth Enrichment BrandsYouth Enrichment Brands (YEB) is the nation's leading youth activities platform. YEB's mission is to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. It achieves this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, music education, swim classes, and sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands comprises US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. YEB is headquartered in San Rafael, California. To learn more about YEB, visit YEB.com.

