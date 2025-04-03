Lawrence Gentry

Residents at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Adopt Fluffy Friends in Heart-Warming Pet Adoption Day

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Adopt Fluffy Friends in Heart-Warming Pet Adoption DayColonial Heights, VA - More than thirty residents got to take home a new fluffy friend at the first annual pet adoption day extravaganza at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.Interested residents picked from a plethora of stuffed animals, as they lined up the activity room. The choices included dogs, cats, turtles, and monkeys which were all donated by the community. Upon selection, they got acquainted with their newfound loves and were presented with an official adoption certificate to complete the process and make the union official.“Residents all need a soft and furry companion that they can love and hug,” says recreational director Mary Earhart. “Our Pet Adoption Day provided an option for loving pets that didn’t require walking or feeding just lots of love!”Stuffed animals can offer significant emotional and therapeutic benefits for the elderly, particularly those with dementia, as they can provide comfort, reduce stress and anxiety, and foster a sense of security and purpose. Stuffed animals can evoke feelings of comfort and security as well as trigger the release of oxytocin, a hormone linked to stress reduction and bonding. Stuffed animals provide a sense of companionship and reduce the feeling of loneliness, which is common experience for older adults.

