Maine Middle Schools Invited to Join Teens to Trails 2025 Life Happens Outside® Challenge, May 9-16

The Teens to Trails Life Happens Outside® Challenge is back for 2025! This week-long challenge encourages Maine middle school communities to spend as much time as possible outdoors between Friday, May 9, at noon and the following Friday, May 16, at noon. The timing for this challenge couldn’t be better, as Maine physical education teachers gear up for National Physical Fitness and Sports Month in May.

Winners of the challenge will be calculated based on total minutes spent outdoors (accumulated by the entire middle school community), divided by the number of students at the school. The goal is to equalize both large and small schools’ chances of winning. Participating schools must select a “Challenge Champion”, who will coordinate the challenge, collect submissions, and report results to Teens to Trails by May 20, 2025, at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced on Friday, May 23. The top three schools will each be awarded $1,000.

Students and staff at Maine middle schools (grades 5-8) may contribute outdoor minutes to this challenge. Schools of all grades are encouraged and welcome to participate; however, only minutes contributed by grade 5-8 students and staff will count toward the actual challenge.

Additional guidelines are as follows:

Activities may include recess, picnics, outdoor lunches, sports practices, camping out, and much more!

Outdoor time can take place before, during, and after school—or at home with friends and family.

During the challenge week, students and staff will track and submit their activity.

Reporting of outdoor hours is done using the honor system.

To participate in the challenge, please register using the Life Happens Outside® Challenge registration form. Once registered, schools will receive additional information and promotional materials for the challenge.

For further questions, please contact Teens to Trails at info@teenstotrails.org, or call 207-725-0800.

Teens to Trails is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit dedicated to connecting teenage students to life-changing outdoor experiences with a vision that all teens have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors together.