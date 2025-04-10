TSS Solutions, Mississippi State Join Forces to Design, Develop, Prototype AI-ML Defense Tech

Leaders from TSS Solutions and Mississippi State University met recently at TSS Solutions' World Headquarters in Melbourne, FL.

Partners will develop prototypes and next-generation solutions for defense and commercial needs.

Incredible synergies are created by bringing together a high-end research university with a strong industry partner to rapidly solve critical needs in radar, cyber, networking, and communications.” — Gary Ambrose, COO, TSS Solutions

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSS Solutions and Mississippi State University (MSU) have entered into a strategic agreement to jointly research, develop, and rapidly prototype solutions in the areas of defense electronics, SATCOM, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI-ML), cyber-resiliency, and radar.MSU, which excels in autonomy, high-performance computing, cyber, and materials research, will work closely with TSS, experts in air surveillance radars and SATCOM, to develop prototypes and next-generation solutions for defense and commercial needs. TSS has initiated the process to hire engineering interns this summer and is in discussions to begin hiring students this fall.“Incredible synergies are created by bringing together a high-end research university with a strong industry partner to rapidly solve critical needs in radar, cyber, networking, and communications,” said Gary Ambrose, Chief Operating Officer of TSS, an Acorn Capital Management Company. “This team creates synergistic effects that rapidly traverse the research ‘Valley of Death’ to achieve high Technology Readiness Level prototypes, allowing our warfighters to have the best tools in the world, outpacing normal procurements.”Julie Jordan, MSU’s Vice President for Research and Economic Development, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the TSS Solutions team. MSU’s world-class researchers have the expertise and resources to solve critical issues and deliver high-level technology solutions for government and industry partners. These R&D partnerships are one of the many ways our faculty, staff, and students are strengthening national security efforts.”TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. Founded in 1991, TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers’ missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world.Building on a land-grant legacy, Mississippi State University is a top 100 research university nationally. MSU students, faculty, and staff work every day to solve critical challenges facing our state, nation, and world. As Mississippi’s leading research university, MSU plays a pivotal role in workforce development, equipping professionals with the expertise needed to excel in high-demand industries and drive economic growth across the state and beyond.Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.Media contacts:James CarskadonMississippi State University662.325.9333James.Carskadon@msstate.edu

