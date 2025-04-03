DCF Family Services Division and VINS Nature Center Offering 3 Free Events

The Department for Children and Families’ (DCF) Family Services Division (FSD) is sponsoring three events with VINS Nature Center and their traveling raptor program in April and May to celebrate National Foster Care Month (May 2025). Each of the three events is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

Live falcons, hawks and owls provide the lens through which we examine food webs, predator-prey relationships, and the interdependence of the systems that support life. This first-hand encounter enables participants to understand the defining characteristics that make a bird a raptor and their adaptations for life as a predator on the wing. The program will also explore fostering in the world of animal care. Touchable artifacts and hands-on materials round out this special experience.

The details for these events are below.

• Saturday, April 5th, 11:00am – 12:30pm – Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, Middlebury

• Saturday, April 19th, 11:00am – 12:30pm – Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro

• Saturday, May 3rd, 11:00am – 12:00pm – Springfield Town Library, Springfield

Each program will be introduced by a staff member of the DCF Family Services Division, who will speak about fostering and respite care in Vermont. The events also provide an opportunity to discuss the idea of fostering within your household, including children already in your home, through the gentle context of VINS’ work with raptors.

Celebrated each May, National Foster Care Month recognizes the dedicated people who promote compassionate, stable homes for children and raises awareness of issues related to foster care. It’s also a time to acknowledge the parents, family members, foster parents, child welfare and related professionals, mentors, policymakers, and other members of the community who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections. In Vermont, there are approximately 900 children and youth currently served by foster care. Of these, about 100 are eligible for permanency – often through adoption.

Learn more about fostering and how you can support Vermont’s children, visit: https://dcf.vermont.gov/fsd/foster