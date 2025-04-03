Verbit Delivers Upgraded Captioning and Translation Capabilities with New Plugin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit, a global provider of AI verbal intelligence, is making it even easier for creators to edit, enhance and streamline video workflows with its new integration with AdobePremierePro.Available on the Adobe Exchange marketplace, Verbit’s new plugin integrates directly with Premiere, enabling users to submit completed video sequences to Verbit straight from their Premiere Pro project for high-accuracy captions, subtitles and localization without disrupting the editing process.Once submitted, users can track their video’s status in Premiere Pro and download the results directly from Verbit as soon as they’re ready.“Verbit’s plugin is fully embedded within Adobe Premiere Pro, making it easy to incorporate into your existing workflow,” said Verbit General Manager Doug Karlovits. “With just a few clicks, you can send your video content to Verbit for professional captioning and transcription services. No more exporting files or using multiple platforms — everything you need is right within Premiere Pro.”Van Bedient, Director of Strategic Development and Partnerships, Digital Video and Audio, at Adobe said: “We are thrilled to see Verbit deliver this integration for Adobe users. The new plugin enhances Adobe Premiere Pro’s captioning and transcription capabilities, supporting a wider range of languages with human-refined transcription and translation. It also offers additional services like audio description, dubbing and note-taking. By seamlessly integrating into existing workflows, this tool empowers video professionals to work more efficiently and expand the reach of their content to diverse audiences.”Verbit is dedicated to expanding its partner ecosystem to enhance workflow efficiencies and streamline experiences for customers in live streaming and video production, and offers a comprehensive suite of easy-to-use products and service integrations tailored to the broadcast industry. This latest Adobe integration builds on Verbit’s recent collaborations with IBM Aspera, Signiant and Evertz as well as its inclusion among vendors in the Cvent App Marketplace.Verbit will be at this year’s NAB show (April 5-9) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss its full suite of AI-driven captioning, transcription, audio description, dubbing and localization services that help broadcasters, cable networks, streaming platforms and content creators reach global audiences. Verbit’s solutions have been seen on some of the biggest and most-watched events of the year, from the Olympics to the World Cup to the latest must-see TV finale.About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and an ever-evolving AI engine, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai

