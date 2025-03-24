Verbit Launches Legal Visor™, Giving Litigators a Competitive Edge with Real-Time Deposition Insights

Powered by industry-leading AI transcription technology, Legal Visor delivers analysis of live spoken testimony, audio and video

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit, the global leader in legal transcription, has introduced a new verbal intelligence platform that provides litigators with live, in-the-moment insights and suggestions during discovery. Verbit Legal Visor™ delivers unprecedented clarity during complex legal proceedings such as depositions, hearings and arbitrations, enabling attorneys to capture key details or evidence that could significantly impact case outcomes.“Legal Visor acts as an AI ‘second chair,’ delivering in-the-moment insights and helping attorneys uncover details that might otherwise be overlooked in speech-based communication,” said Yair Amsterdam, Chief Executive Officer at Verbit. “With real-time inconsistency detection and advanced AI capabilities, Legal Visor serves as a perfect partner for lawyers, enabling them to gain the most from every deposition.”In an industry where precision and strategy are essential, Legal Visor goes beyond traditional AI tools by offering real-time verbal intelligence during live proceedings. Built upon Verbit’s proprietary Captivate™ transcription platform — which was recently recognized by Fast Company as a “ Next Big Thing in Tech ” for its continual tuning and high performance on niche subject matter — Legal Visor enhances legal decision-making by leveraging AI-driven insights.Verbit collaborated with leading law firms and legal professionals to develop Legal Visor, tailoring its AI capabilities to meet the real-world demands of the litigation sector. By working closely with design partners like Fisher Phillips, LLP, and Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, Verbit refined the platform to deliver precise, actionable analysis that helps attorneys navigate complex proceedings with greater confidence.“As a firm, we’re committed to equipping our attorneys with the most innovative and advanced tools and resources to best serve our clients and secure the best possible outcomes,” said Evan Shenkman, Chief Knowledge & Innovation Officer at Fisher Phillips. “An AI-powered tool that can provide real-time insights during depositions? That’s a no-brainer.”Legal Visor features:— Inconsistency detection that flags discrepancies within testimonies, prior statements and documents— Intelligent search that enables semantic and generative querying within statements, testimonies and case materials— Admission validation to ensure admissions are clear, defensible and withstand legal scrutiny (coming soon)— Real-time transcription tuned to the specific terminology of the case, for immediate reference throughout proceedings— Virtual collaboration that allows for instant sharing of transcripts with team members for strategic input— Chaptering and summaries that creates quick, concise overviews of depositions for easy review with colleagues or stakeholdersAbout VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency, and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and an ever-evolving AI engine, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai

