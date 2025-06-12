Verbit Launches Industry-First Speaker Identification for Live ASR Broadcast Captions

New feature improves real-time caption clarity, enhancing accessibility and viewer experience for live news and sports broadcasts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit, the leading voice AI transcription and captioning platform, has unveiled a game-changing feature for its Captivate™ ASR solution — speaker identification. This innovation dramatically improves the quality and clarity of automated captions during live broadcasts by identifying not just speaker changes but the speakers themselves.For the first time in automated broadcast captioning, viewers will see captions clearly identifying the speaker versus only generic chevrons (>>) or dashes traditionally used to indicate speaker transitions.>> JONATHAN WILLIAMS: Let’s look at some of today’s top stories in the news.>> NICOLE HAINES: Dangerous storms firing off in the southern plains and pushing east.>> DAN THOMPSON : He pitched a strong game but looks like they’re calling on the bullpen.Launching with Verbit’s media customers across news, weather and live sports, the speaker ID feature delivers a clearer understanding of fast, overlapping and multi-speaker dialogue as well as a more accessible experience for millions who rely on captions.“Live ASR caption viewers deserve the same clarity and context that human captioning has long provided,” said Verbit General Manager Doug Karlovits. “Our new speaker identification solution leverages the most advanced and innovative speaker models — far surpassing traditional ASR outputs — to achieve the highest accuracy for speaker IDs.”How Verbit’s Automated Speaker Identification WorksVerbit’s professional Global Prep Team captures voice profiles, or “voice signatures,” from designated speakers, such as anchors, reporters or sportscasters, before a program goes to air. These signatures are labeled, added to Verbit’s trained acoustic and language models and activated during live broadcasts to accurately and clearly tag who’s speaking in real time.“We work with customers to determine which speakers they want to identify,” said Karlovits. “And as with all our services, we offer a range of customization options for speaker IDs and can tailor formatting and styles to specific customer requests and preferences.”The new feature also enhances customers’ analytics capabilities, enabling broadcasters to track and analyze who said what — a true advantage for compliance, editorial decisions and future AI-powered workflows.Verbit’s speaker identification is the latest addition to its Captivate ASR solution, which was recently named to Fast Company’s ‘Next Big Things in Tech’ list, and is designed to meet the specific needs of customers by providing accurate, cost-effective captions and transcripts.About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and its ever-evolving Captivate™ ASR engine, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai.

