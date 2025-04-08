Buzz Solutions Strengthens Leadership Position in Safeguarding the World’s Energy Infrastructure

As we expand our products and partnerships, we remain committed to delivering real value to utilities—helping them build a more resilient, intelligent, and secure power grid for the future.” — Kaitlyn Albertoli

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buzz Solutions, an AI software company that enables a smart, stable, and resilient energy infrastructure, has gained significant momentum over the past year in its mission to help modernize energy infrastructure. Since its founding in 2017, Buzz Solutions has emerged as a trusted partner to a growing number of global utilities that aim to automate and modernize their visual inspections and monitoring to detect risks, streamline operations and enhance grid reliability.Buzz Solutions is well positioned to advance its leadership position in AI-powered infrastructure inspection and security. In March 2024, the company secured $5 million in growth funding, bringing the total to $10.7 million. This financial milestone allowed Buzz to grow its U.S. customer base by 50%, achieve 100% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth, and expand the team size by 40%. Additionally, the company saw a 110% YoY growth in partnerships.Buzz’s innovative solutions, including PowerAI and PowerGuard , continue to support major utilities like the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Dominion Energy and Southern California Edison (SCE). The company also onboarded DRIFT Enterprise, enabling AI-powered infrastructure inspections for Caribbean utility companies. These partnerships emphasize the growing demand for proactive solutions to protect and maintain power grids worldwide."Our goal is to provide utilities with the technology and actionable insights they need to improve reliability, asset management, and security while automating labor-intensive work flows” said Kaitlyn Albertoli, co-founder and CEO, Buzz Solutions. “Our rapid growth over the past year reflects the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions that help automate and modernize infrastructure inspections. As we expand our products and partnerships, we remain committed to delivering real value to utilities—helping them build a more resilient, intelligent, and secure power grid for the future.”On the product side, Buzz released PowerAI 2.0 , featuring updates to streamline data management, integrate seamlessly with Esri ArcGIS, and enhance human-in-the-loop (HITL) workflows. Buzz Solutions also introduced PowerAI Basic , a new software product designed to support utilities and inspection service providers in building a scalable data foundation and digital solutions for power grid monitoring.“Our visual intelligence solutions empower power utilities with better information to enhance grid reliability, reduce operational costs, and accelerate proactive maintenance — ensuring safer, smarter, and more sustainable energy infrastructure,” said Vikhyat Chaudhry, co-founder, COO/CTO, Buzz Solutions. “Predictive maintenance also reduces environmental risks, such as grid-sparked wildfires. Optimizing grid performance helps utilities extend asset lifespans and improves asset management.”Buzz also strengthened its PowerGUARD software for AI-driven video analysis and alerting for substations. PowerGUARD enhances security, safety, reduces operational costs, and improves response times with real-time alerts for security events, safety issues, and equipment condition monitoring. Leveraging visual and thermal video data, PowerGUARD has redefined how utilities monitor their critical assets.With the growing demand for smarter, more sustainable energy systems, Buzz Solution remains committed to driving innovation in the power utility industry. With its proven technologies, strategic partnerships, and unwavering dedication to safety and sustainability, Buzz will continue to empower utilities to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing energy landscape.Watch the FOX 50 American Leaders Video: https://partners.foxnews.com/buzz-solutions About Buzz SolutionsBuzz Solutions safeguards the world's energy infrastructure with an AI-powered predictive analytics platform for visual infrastructure inspections. The company enables field teams to prioritize and perform maintenance in a timely manner, reducing the likelihood of wildfires, forced shutdowns, and power outages resulting from failed grid infrastructure. Buzz also enables utilities to monitor substation infrastructure for security, safety, and high-energy events. Buzz works with several large utilities across North America, including the New York Power Authority and Southern California Edison. The company is backed by GoPoint Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures, and MaC Venture Capital. Buzz was established and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.buzzsolutions.co or follow Buzz Solutions on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.