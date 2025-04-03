Application period extended for Governor’s Band/Orchestra and Choral programs

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced the application period has been extended until April 14 for school, community and church bands, orchestras and choirs across North Dakota interested in serving as the Governor’s Official State Band/Orchestra Program and Choral Program for the 2025-2026 school year.

From the applications received, the Governor and First Lady will select the two groups based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. The governor may invite them to perform at official state functions held throughout the year, including the State of the State Address.

Interested groups should submit an application, references and a musical recording to the Governor’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, April 14. The Governor’s Band/Orchestra Program and Governor’s Choral Program will be announced in April and may be invited to perform at the Capitol in May 2025 and at events throughout the 2025-2026 school year. Please complete the application and provide materials at https://www.governor.nd.gov/governors-chorus-and-bandorchestra-program-application.