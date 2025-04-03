AVERARDO ORTA HEAD OF COLIBRI' HEALTH ITALIAN GROUP ANNOUNCES HIS GREAT SATISFACTION WITH THE RESULTS ON RESEARCH CAR T

AVERARDO ORTA CEO OF COLIBRI' COMMENTS ON RESULTS ON SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH OF CAR T THERAPIES

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “A deep satisfaction with the results obtained with Car T therapies”. This is how Averardo Orta, head of the Colibrì Hospital Consortium in Italy, based in Bologna, commented on the results that have been obtained in oncological pathologies with Car T therapies.The Colibrì Group in Italy has 24 health facilities, with 2,635 beds, 8,071 employees and one million one hundred and fifty thousand services performed each year. Numbers that make it one of the most important health care providers in Italy, to ensure maximum adequacy to the needs of the public system's clients.It is with this operational capacity and experience lived in the field on a daily basis that Orta looks with attention to Cart T therapies, which constitute “a formidable innovative tool to effectively combat a growing number of oncological diseases, some of which were hitherto considered incurable,” as it is emphasized by the University of Southern California, where the latest important research was conducted.According to Orta, “new technologies will radically change health care in the next five to 10 years, and it is absolutely essential to govern these changes wisely to prevent the most vulnerable segments of the population from being excluded.”“Cart T therapy is highly personalized,” explain Orta, in which cancer-fighting T cells are taken directly from a patient's blood are subjected to genetic modification to improve their ability to target and kill cancer cells.

