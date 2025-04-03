Public Input Meeting - West Fargo River's Bend Multiuse Path & Pedestrian Bride

About the Project

The public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements in the River's Bend neighborhood.

The project consists of constructing a multiuse path and a pedestrian bridge over the Sheyenne River to connect the multiuse path from Sheyenne Street to the River’s Bend neighborhood.

Meeting Information

The meeting will be held at the Dakota Room, Second Floor, of the Rustad Recreation Center, 601 26th Ave in West Fargo on April 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City of West Fargo’s Engineering website at https://westfargond.gov/268/Engineering.

Ways to Submit a Comment

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by May 9 with “Public Input Meeting - 24260” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Brian King; HDR Project Manager; 51 Broadway N, Suite 550; Fargo, ND 58102 or brian.j.king@hdrinc.com.

Contact

Brian King, HDR Project Manager

51 Broadway N, Suite 550

Fargo, ND 58102

brian.j.king@hdrinc.com

Special Accommodation

The City of West Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Daniel Hanson, Engineering Department, City of West Fargo, at 701-515-5103 or Daniel.Hanson@westfargond.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

