Hire Heroes USA Names Brian Stann Chairman of the Board

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hire Heroes USA , the nation’s leading veteran employment nonprofit, announced the appointment of Brian Stann as chairman and Jeff Goldstern as vice chairman of its Board of Directors. Founder and longtime chairman John Bardis will continue to serve on the board, providing strategic guidance as the organization builds on two decades of empowering veterans and military spouses.Stann, a decorated Marine and longtime advocate for veteran employment, brings deep knowledge, passion and leadership to this role. He currently serves as president and CEO of Hunt Military Communities , the nation’s largest military housing provider, and previously led Hire Heroes USA as CEO from 2008 to 2017. Under his leadership, Hire Heroes USA was recognized as a best-in-class veteran service organization by Call of Duty Endowment and George W. Bush Institute.“I am honored to serve as chairman of the board for Hire Heroes USA, an organization that sets the standard for veteran employment services,” said Brian Stann. “Their mission to empower veterans and their families deeply resonates with me, and I’ve seen the incredible impact it has in the military community. I’m excited to help guide this team in building an even brighter future for those we serve.”A Silver Star Medal recipient and U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Stann completed two combat tours in Iraq. Following his military service, he became a World Extreme Cagefighting light heavyweight champion and served as a commentator for UFC, ACC football and boxing broadcasts.Goldstern, who has served on the board for the past five years, brings valuable fundraising expertise and executive insight into his new role as vice chairman.“This is a pivotal moment for Hire Heroes USA as we welcome Brian Stann as our new chairman and Jeff Goldstern as vice chairman,” said Ross Dickman, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. “We are confident their unique perspectives and dedication will enhance our efforts to empower veterans and military spouses. We are also grateful that our founder, John Bardis, will remain on the board. His invaluable insights will continue to inspire and direct our path forward as we strive to make an even greater impact.”Since 2005, Hire Heroes USA has helped more than 100,000 veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment through personalized, one-on-one support at no cost to clients.For more information about Hire Heroes USA and its work to support veterans and their families, visit hireheroesusa.org.About Hire Heroes USAHire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, veterans, and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Hire Heroes USA offers individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more to thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Since Hire Heroes USA’s founding, more than 100,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and federal and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.###

