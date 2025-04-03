MEC Anton Bredelle on oversight visit to Witzenberg Municipality

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning yesterday met with senior officials of the Department of Local Government and the Witzenberg Council to discuss challenges and long-term solutions to the water challenges experienced in the Municipality.

“Municipalities across the province are faced with the challenges of aging infrastructure and fast-growing populations. Providing water security to residents remains a top priority and this can only be achieved through long-term planning, hard work and careful budgeting,” Minister Bredell said.

"The Witzenberg Municipality remains fully committed to delivering quality services to all residents within the area. We acknowledge the challenges faced by the Tulbagh community and are actively working with all relevant departments and stakeholders to ensure that resources are used effectively to address service delivery concerns. Through strengthened collaboration and transparent communication, will we work towards sustainable solutions that improve the lives of our residents," Witzenberg Executive Mayor, Trevor Abrahams said.

Minister Bredell confirmed that Tulbagh’s water is safe for consumption. Both Cape Winelands District Municipality and Witzenberg Municipality did independent compliance testing in this regard.

The discoloration of drinking water that some residents have raised is caused by the fact that Tulbagh's Waverenskroon Dam, constructed in 2023, is still in a natural state of sedimentation, affecting the watercolour. The Municipality has intervened through the refurbishment of their current sand filter system together with installing a new high pressure filtration system which will enhance their water treatment capability.

The Municipality has appointed 10 Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers to assist with a cleanup campaign in Tulbagh, which will also focus on areas around water courses and water infrastructure.

The Department of Local Government is supporting Witzenberg Municipality with developing a response plan to address the current challenges, as well as longer term initiatives aimed at providing water security and water quality for residents into the future.

