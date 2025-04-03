Clarus Partners Named a Finalist at The 2025 FinTech Awards

Clarus Partners Advisors software AkuCert is finalist for “Best FinTech for eCommerce and Retail" & “Best FinTech for Tax Management” Award by the Cloud Awards

This recognition highlights the dedication of our team in developing innovative solutions that streamline tax compliance and enhance financial operations.” — Jeff Mallory, CEO of Clarus Partners

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarus Partners Advisors ’ innovative software solution, AkuCert , has officially been named a finalist in The 2025 FinTech Awards, earning recognition in two categories: Best FinTech for Tax Management and Best FinTech for eCommerce and Retail.The FinTech Awards, launched by the globally distinguished Cloud Awards, celebrate excellence in financial technology solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the judges have advanced a select group of finalists, acknowledging standout contributions to the FinTech industry from companies across the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.AkuCert, a clear and critical sales and use tax exemption certificate management software, is designed to simplify tax compliance for businesses by automating complex exemption certificate processes with precision and efficiency. It ensures businesses remain compliant with evolving tax regulations, minimizing risk and saving significant costs in the event of a sales tax audit.James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, praised the caliber of this year’s finalists:“We’re very pleased to reveal the chosen finalists for The 2025 FinTech Awards. This inaugural edition of the awards has proven to be highly competitive, with exceptional submissions. AkuCert has distinguished itself as a transformative solution in tax compliance and eCommerce financial management. We congratulate Clarus Partners and all finalists as they move into the final round of judging.”Jeff Mallory, CEO of Clarus Partners, expressed pride in AkuCert’s achievement:“Being named a finalist in both the Tax Management and eCommerce & Retail categories is a tremendous honor. This recognition highlights the dedication of our team in developing innovative solutions that streamline tax compliance and enhance financial operations. We look forward to the next phase of the awards and extend our congratulations to all fellow finalists.”With a strong reputation for sales & use tax services, Clarus Partners offers the only suite of tax software solutions in the industry created and serviced by indirect tax professionals. The AkuSuite software suite includes:AkuCalc: Clear & Critical Sales and Use Tax Calculation SoftwareAkuCert: Clear & Critical Sales and Use Tax Exemption Certificate Management Software (ECMS)AkuLicense: Clear & Comprehensive Business License Management SoftwareAll Clarus software solutions integrate with leading ERP and accounting platforms, ensuring seamless financial operations for businesses. Most importantly, these solutions are supported by indirect tax specialists who bring professional expertise to software automation.To learn more about Clarus Partners and request a demo of any AkuSuite software solutions, visit https://www.claruspartners.com/ or call 614-362-2730.About Clarus Partners Advisors, LLCHeadquartered in Columbus, OH, Clarus Partners Advisors LLC provides clear, confident, and concise indirect tax consulting and compliance services through a combination of onsite resources and offsite support. Services include sales tax compliance, sales tax consulting, exemption certificate management, indirect tax outsourcing, business license compliance, and unclaimed property solutions. Clarus Partners is the developer of AkuSuite, the only suite of tax software solutions created and serviced by indirect tax professionals. Learn more at https://www.claruspartners.com/

