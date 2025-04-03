Monetary and financial statistics – February 2025
MACAU, April 3 - According to statistics released today (3 April) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in February 2025. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.
Money supply
Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 4.2% and 1.0% respectively. M1 thus decreased 2.0% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 2.2%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 1.8% from a month ago to MOP800.1 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 increased 0.3% and 7.3% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.5%, 45.4%, 6.3% and 13.5% respectively.
Deposits
Resident deposits rose 2.0% from the preceding month to MOP778.7 billion while non-resident deposits grew 5.0% to MOP330.0 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector fell 0.5% to MOP211.2 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 2.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,319.9 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.7%, 46.7%, 7.6% and 24.0% respectively.
Loans
Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 0.2% from a month ago to MOP513.0 billion. On the other hand, external loans increased 4.0% to MOP519.1 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector rose 1.9% from a month earlier to MOP1,032.1 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.8%, 43.4%, 11.4% and 20.2% respectively.
Operating ratios
At end-February 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 52.6% at end-January to 51.8%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 78.5% to 78.2%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 72.2% and 57.6% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio retreated from 5.7% at end-January to 5.6%.
Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly
