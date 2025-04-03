【Carry on Motorsport culture】 The Champion Car of the First Asian Grand Prix Macau – Illustration Competition opens for applications next Monday (7 April)

MACAU, April 3 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”), under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), partners with Macau Creations Limited to organize the “Champion Car of the First Asian Grand Prix Macau – Illustration Competition” (referred to as the “Competition”), welcoming applications from 7 April onward. Aiming to carry on Macao motorsport culture, the motorsport-themed competition is held to depict the fascinating moments of Triumph TR2, the car driven by the first champion in 1954 through illustrations. The works will be exhibited to boost the appeal of the Museum and the impact of “tourism + sports”.

When glorious history begins – first champion car as creative theme

Revolving around the museum exhibit – Triumph TR2, driven by the champion of the first Macau Grand Prix, as the creative theme and core subject of illustrations, the Competition invites Macao residents to explore the glorious history and cultural value of Macao motorsport through artistic creation. There are two categories, namely Secondary School (13 – 18 year-old secondary school students in Macao) and Public (Macao residents aged above 19). The first, second and third awards, merit awards, online choice awards and finalist awards will be conferred in both categories.

Professional judge and public vote

Entries can be submitted between 7 April (next Monday) and 20 April. Participants are required to create their original illustrations on A3 paper (420 mm x 297 mm), without constraints on style and skills. Digital painting or AI-generated works will not be accepted, to ensure fairness and originality.

The judging panel will evaluate the works based upon standards of creativity, skills and aesthetics. The public can cast their vote online, which constitutes 30% of the score, whereas 70% is given by the judging panel. The first-round results will be announced in late April. The final results will be delivered on 19 May, followed by an award ceremony at the Museum on 23 May.

Illustration exhibition for public appreciation

All the finalist and awarded works will be exhibited at the Museum from 23 May to 1 September. The public can behold the awardees’ creative themed artworks and embark upon an artistic journey into the valuable history.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is dedicated to promoting and carrying on the motorsport culture. By organizing this illustration competition in collaboration with a local enterprise, the Museum seeks to ignite creative passion of Macao residents, while instilling deeper love and understanding of the Macau Grand Prix in the society. The artworks will preserve this precious historic moment, and integration between “tourism + sports” will be deepened.

The “Champion Car of the First Asian Grand Prix Macau – Illustration Competition” is organized by the Macao Grand Prix Museum and Macau Creations Limited, with Macau Cable TV as the supporting media entity. For more information, please visit the website of the Macao Grand Prix Museum (mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo) or scan the poster’s QR code.