STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER BACKING TRUMP’S LIBERATION DAY ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW TARIFFS

“President Trump doesn’t often hold back—and yesterday was no exception. The world is quickly realizing that in his second term, you either strike a fair deal or face the consequences. These tariffs mark a bold step toward ensuring that American farmers, ranchers, and producers are no longer subjected to unfair trade practices. The goal is clear: to reverse decades of one-sided agreements and secure fair, equitable deals for all U.S. industries—not just agriculture. Our president has proven yet again that he keeps his promises.

I won’t sugarcoat the reality that there will be short-term challenges for our agricultural community. However, this trade war is about something bigger: securing lasting, fair agreements that protect the American farmer. President Trump has made it clear that our small farmers will not be left behind. Under the guidance of Secretary Brooke Rollins, the USDA has already stepped up, demonstrating a strong commitment to providing the necessary support. I have full confidence that this administration will continue to equip our farmers and ranchers with the resources they need to weather this storm and emerge stronger than ever.

There is a long battle ahead of us, and in the end, America’s farmers and ranchers will win.”