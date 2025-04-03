Serrala Recognized by Analyst Firm in AI Use Cases for Accounts Payable and Receivable Automation Report

Serrala featured in Forrester's 2025 AI reports for Accounts Payable and Receivable, highlighting its role in advancing intelligent automation across finance.

We believe this recognition from Forrester reflects our belief that finance can be a source of predictive intelligence, rather than just process efficiency.” — Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer

NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, has been mentioned in two recent Forrester reports on artificial intelligence: Top AI Use Cases for Accounts Payable Automation in 2025 and Top AI Use Cases for Accounts Receivable Automation in 2025. The inclusion in both reports reinforces Serrala’s role as one of the few technology providers advancing intelligent automation across the full finance function.As organizations accelerate their digital transformation strategies, finance leaders are under increasing pressure to modernize both inbound and outbound cash processes. AI is proving to be a critical enabler in this journey releasing new levels of speed, accuracy, insight, and resilience. Serrala believes its presence in both reports reflects the company’s deep commitment to using AI as a practical tool to solve high-impact challenges across accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR)."AI is becoming the engine of intelligent finance, driving smarter decisions, adaptive processes, and strategic foresight across the enterprise. At Serrala, we design AI to do automation but also to understand, to anticipate, and to continuously improve.” said Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala. “We believe this recognition from Forrester reflects our belief that finance can be a source of predictive intelligence, rather than just process efficiency. The future belongs to finance teams that are connected, data-driven, and guided by AI-powered insight at every turn."Forrester’s AP report cites Serrala for the company’s self-learning models that detect anomalies in invoices and its predictive tools that support financing decisions based on supplier behavior. On the AR side, Serrala is recognized for using predictive analytics to personalize collection strategies, forecast and reduce deduction risks, and automatically generating and formatting invoices.As AI becomes foundational to finance transformation, Serrala is focused on responsible innovation. The company embeds explainability, governance, and continuous learning into its AI architecture ensuring every insight is auditable, every model is current, and every outcome supports real business performance.With dual recognition from Forrester, Serrala continues to be a strategic voice in the evolution of finance. By combining deep domain expertise with AI innovation, Serrala is helping finance leaders around the world shift from reactive operations to proactive intelligence, setting a new standard for what’s possible in the automation era.To learn more about Serrala’s vision for the future of finance, visit www.serrala.com About SerralaSerrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.

