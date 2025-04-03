K Altman Law Responds to Northampton Special Education Hot Mic Scandal

Keith Altman Founder of K Altman Law

When schools go to war with parents instead of supporting children with disabilities, K Altman Law stands up—protecting rights, dignity, and education access.

When a public school chooses to go to war with a parent instead of providing educational support services to a child with disabilities, it violates trust, decency, and the law.” — Keith Altman

DETRIOT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K Altman Law , a national leader in Special Education advocacy , is speaking out following revelations from a Boston Globe article involving Northampton Public Schools administrators disparaging a parent and admitting to failing to deliver federally mandated services for a child with disabilities.The controversy erupted when the parent, Gaurav Jashnani, obtained a transcript of a recorded IEP meeting in which school staff—believing the recording had ended—called him “a pain in the ass” and discussed going “to war” with him over his efforts to secure accommodations for his child. They also admitted the district was not providing the support the child was legally entitled to receive.“When a public school chooses to go to war with a parent instead of providing educational support services to a child with disabilities, it violates trust, decency, and the law. We urge parents everywhere not to let fear or intimidation stop them from advocating for their children,” — Keith Altman, Founder & Lead Attorney, K Altman LawThe firm is currently reviewing outreach from parents across Massachusetts and encourages others in similar situations nationwide to contact them.K Altman Law specializes in representing families whose children have been denied educational accommodations, improperly disciplined, or pushed out of public education settings due to disability-related issues. The firm provides confidential consultations and aggressive legal representation to ensure every student receives a free and appropriate public education under the law.

