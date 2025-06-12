K Altman Law Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations at Boston University: Demands Title IX Accountability

Keith Altman

DETRIOT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to shocking allegations made by "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper against longtime Boston University women's soccer coach Nancy Feldman, K Altman Law is calling on universities nationwide to re-examine their Title IX enforcement practices. The allegations, shared in the new Hulu docuseries Call Her Alex, include inappropriate physical contact, lewd comments, and alleged threats involving athletic scholarships (CBS News Boston, June 10, 2025).“Cases like these highlight the urgent need for stronger enforcement of Title IX protections and a proactive culture of accountability,” said Keith Altman , Founder and Managing Partner of K Altman Law, a national leader in student defense and Title IX litigation. “Too often, student-athletes suffer in silence, while institutions fail to act even in the face of formal complaints.”According to media reports, Cooper filed written complaints with Boston University’s athletic department during her time as a student-athlete, but no meaningful action was taken. These failures reflect a broader crisis in higher education: the failure of institutions to prioritize student safety over reputation management.K Altman Law urges any student who has experienced harassment or retaliation to come forward. The firm is offering confidential consultations to affected student-athletes and routinely represents clients in both administrative and federal civil rights proceedings.Media Contact:Dan Rothfeld, COO/Managing DirectorK Altman Lawpress@kaltmanlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

