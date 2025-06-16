K Altman Law Offers Support to Student-Athletes Following Historic NCAA $2.8 Billion Settlement

NCAA NIL Compensation Keith Altman

Athletes need to understand their rights, the risks, and how to protect themselves moving forward.” — Keith Altman

DETRIOT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the House v. NCAA settlement approved, which provides $2.8 billion in back damages and establishes a revenue-sharing model across Division I schools, K Altman Law is urging student-athletes to seek experienced legal representation as they navigate this new and complex legal landscape (House v. NCAA Case Number 4:20-cv-03919-CW.)“Student-athletes are finally being acknowledged for the enormous value they bring to universities—but with this victory comes legal and financial challenges,” said Keith Altman , Founder and Managing Partner of K Altman Law. “Athletes need to understand their rights, the risks, and how to protect themselves moving forward.”The new model allows each school to distribute up to $20.5 million per year to its athletes starting July 1, 2025. However, the specifics around who gets paid, how much, and under what terms remain unclear. Additionally, questions about taxes, contract structures, and Title IX equity may place athletes, particularly those in underfunded programs, at a disadvantage without guidance.K Altman Law is offering free consultations to student-athletes nationwide, helping them understand:- How revenue-sharing and NIL compensation may impact their scholarships, taxes, and eligibility;- What protections they have under federal law if compensation is distributed unfairly;- What steps to take if they feel discriminated against or excluded from revenue-sharing;- How to advocate for themselves with compliance departments or athletic staff.Media Contact:Dan Rothfeld, COO/Managing DirectorK Altman Lawpress@kaltmanlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.