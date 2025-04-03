California's Literary Stars Shine at AWP Los Angeles, hosted by Printed Word Reviews

Printed Word Review Author Signings Tim Turner & Moisey Gorbaty, authors of “The Reluctant Conductor”, Gary E Smith, Warren Steelgrave series Michele Kwasniewski, YA series: The Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart T.V. Holiday, Legend of the Iron Warrior series

Award-winning authors from the Independent Press and NYC Big Book Awards signed books at AWP LA, hosted by Printed Word Reviews at the LA Convention Center.

Printed Word Reviews' commitment remains to fostering a vibrant literary community, one that celebrates diverse voices and empowers authors. We are grateful to AWP for this opportunity.” — Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Printed Word Reviews magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP) Conference in Los Angeles witnessed a vibrant celebration of California's literary talent, thanks to Printed Word Reviews' multi-author signings event on Saturday, March 29th. Aisle 500 at the Los Angeles Convention Center buzzed with excitement as attendees mingled with award-winning authors, discovering the diverse voices shaping contemporary literature.The day kicked off with Tim Turner and Moisey Gorbaty, whose collaborative work, "The Reluctant Conductor," a powerful, emotionally reverberant debut novel that captures the hardship, oppression, and hope of a Jewish merchant’s life before, during and after World War II in the USSR was on full display with both authors Turner and Gorbaty making themselves available. Gary E Smith, author of the Warren Steelgrave series, followed, with many people engaging in conversations with Smith as he shared his perspective on his multi award-winning fiction series.The afternoon brought a surge of young adult enthusiasm with Michele Kwasniewski, author of "The Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart" series, connecting with many new writers that will be another source of her fanbase. Kwasniewski, from the entertainment business, completed this clean teen / young adult trilogy, and is set to release her new title in the Chick-Lit genre. The day ended with T.V. Holiday, author of the "Legend of the Iron Warrior" series, concluded the signing event, enthralling a number of attendees with his tales of fantasy.Attendees not only had the opportunity to meet and interact with these accomplished authors, but also to have their books signed and delve into the creative processes behind their works. The event fostered a sense of community, connecting writers and readers in a shared appreciation for storytelling.Adding to the excitement, Printed Word Reviews' giveaway drew people to the aisle, with lucky attendees winning prizes, including Spotify and Starbucks gift cards, magazine subscriptions, and BookCAMP day passes. The atmosphere underscored Printed Word Reviews' commitment to promoting literary talent and fostering a thriving literary community.The event at AWP Los Angeles highlighted the power of author interaction and the importance of platforms like Printed Word Reviews in showcasing the diverse voices of California's literary landscape. Attendees left inspired, with signed books and newfound connections, solidifying the event's lasting impact on the conference.Printed Word Reviews plans to be at the 2026 AWP conference in Baltimore, MD next March. In the meantime, please feel free to visit and buy these special authors’ books.Tim Turner & Moisey Gorbaty, authors of “The Reluctant Conductor”, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/turner-gorbaty Gary E Smith, Warren Steelgrave series, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/gary-e-smith Michele Kwasniewski, YA series: The Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/michele-kwasniewski T.V. Holiday, Legend of the Iron Warrior series, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/t.v.-holiday To find out more about Printed Word Reviews, please visit https://www.printedwordreviews.com/about

