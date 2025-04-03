Second Arrest Made in a 1992 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the second arrest in a homicide case that occurred in March 1992 in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest.

On Tuesday, March 31, 1992, officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department located an unconscious adult male in the rear of a location in Hyattsville, MD. The victim displayed no signs consistent with life and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, MD. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be caused by strangulation, multiple stab and cut wounds and blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent was identified as 19-year-old Ricardo Burbano, of Falls Church, VA.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the homicide occurred on Monday, March 30, 1992, inside of a residence in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest. In 2022, members of MPD’s Cold Case Unit identified a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained for a 47-year-old adult male, of Wimauma, Florida, charging him with First Degree Murder. On October 20, 2022, that suspect was extradited to Washington, DC and charged with this offense.

The detectives’ continuing investigation identified 54-year-old Tyrone Long of Northwest as a second suspect in this homicide. On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Grand Jury Indictment, members of the United States Marshals located Long and placed him under arrest. Long was transported to MPD’s Homicide Branch, where he was charged with First-Degree Murder for is role in the death of 19-year-old Richardo Burbano in 1992.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent (crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 22152233

###