MPD Arrests Suspect in Armed Robbery of Letter Carrier
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery of a United States Postal Service employee in Northwest.
On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at approximately 5:51 p.m., the suspect approached the victim as they delivered mail in the 4800 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.
Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect a short time later during a routine traffic stop. 20-year-old Hennok Woldu, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Robbery, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Receiving Stolen Property.
CCN: 25047330
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.