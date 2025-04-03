MPD Arrests Suspect in Armed Robbery of Letter Carrier

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery of a United States Postal Service employee in Northwest.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at approximately 5:51 p.m., the suspect approached the victim as they delivered mail in the 4800 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect a short time later during a routine traffic stop. 20-year-old Hennok Woldu, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Robbery, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Receiving Stolen Property.

CCN: 25047330

