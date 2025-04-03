DC BLACK PRIDE 2025 TO KICK OFF WITH STAR-STUDDED OPENING RECEPTION FEATURING MUSICAL SENSATION INIKO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated DC Black Pride 2025 will officially launch with a spectacular Opening Reception on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 5:00 PM at the Capital Hilton. This marquee event, an official World Pride partner celebration sponsored by ViiV Healthcare, will set the stage for an unforgettable weekend of empowerment, entertainment, and community.Hosted by award-winning comedian Anthony Oakes, the Opening Reception will feature an all-star lineup of dynamic performances, special guests, and exclusive giveaways, including a show-stopping performance by viral music sensation Iniko.MUSICAL STAR INIKO TO HEADLINE THE OPENING RECEPTIONAt the forefront of the evening’s entertainment is the genre-defying artist Iniko, whose viral hit “The King’s Affirmation” captivated audiences worldwide. With their ethereal vocals, powerful lyricism, and unapologetic presence, Iniko has become a force in modern music, blending elements of soul, alternative, and Afrofuturism to create a sound that is both haunting and empowering. Their performance at DC Black Pride 2025 promises to be a soul-stirring experience, setting the tone for an inspiring and electrifying weekend.STAR-STUDDED LINEUPIn addition to Iniko, the evening will feature special guest appearances from:• TS Madison – Media mogul, actress, and trans rights icon known for her groundbreaking reality series The TS Madison Experience and appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race.• Monroe Alise – Actress, LGBTQ+ advocate, and social media sensation recognized for her raw and authentic storytelling.• Kerri Colby – RuPaul’s Drag Race star and trans trailblazer celebrated for her advocacy and stunning artistry.Musical performances will include:• Lolita Leopard – Genre-defying rap artist delivering high-energy and unapologetic performances.• Lyrical Mar – Soulful singer-songwriter known for emotive and powerful vocals.• Bang Garçon – Rising artist with infectious beats and captivating stage presence.Additional entertainment includes:• Comedy sets from Heath Mahogany and Apple Brown Betty, promising a night of laughter and bold humor.• Spoken word performance by Ink, whose powerful poetry explores themes of identity, love, and resilience.EXCLUSIVE GIVEAWAYS & PRIZESAs part of the celebration, attendees will have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes:• A raffle for two tickets to either the highly anticipated Janelle Monáe & Grace Jones concert or Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour.• Additional raffles and giveaways throughout the night.• Weekend Party Pass Distribution will also take place on-site, allowing attendees to unlock access to more DC Black Pride events.• The first 500 guests will receive a complimentary drink ticket to toast the beginning of an incredible Pride weekend.JOIN THE CELEBRATIONThe DC Black Pride 2025 Opening Reception is an unmissable event that brings together LGBTQ+ community members, allies, activists, and entertainers to celebrate culture, identity, and resilience. As an official World Pride marquee partner event, it serves as a powerful kickoff to a historic Pride weekend.For more information and to register, visit dcblackpride.org.About DC Black Pride & The Center for Black Equity DC Black Pride is a program of the Center for Black Equity, a global leader in advancing health equity, social justice, and economic empowerment for Black LGBTQ+ communities. Since its inception, DC Black Pride has fostered a legacy of advocacy, culture, and visibility, drawing thousands of attendees annually to celebrate and uplift Black LGBTQ+ voices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.