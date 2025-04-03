New UP! Detect monitoring solution provides early warnings for reciprocating compressors

About

Burckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. Together with its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge and Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, the Group is the only global manufacturer that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized and modularized compressor systems are used in the Chemical/Petrochemical, Gas Transport & Storage, Hydrogen Mobility & Energy and Industrial Gas sectors as well as for applications in Refinery and Gas Gathering & Processing. Since 1844, its passionate, customer-oriented and solution-driven workforce has set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.