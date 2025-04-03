OSCE Secretary General concludes visits to Sarajevo and Belgrade, underscores commitment to regional stability and partnership

VIENNA, 3 April 2025 - OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu concluded his first official visits to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia yesterday, reaffirming the Organization's strong commitment to supporting both countries and promoting regional stability.

During his visit to Sarajevo and Belgrade, the Secretary General met with high-level officials, including members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić and Denis Bećirović, and President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia. He also met Foreign Ministers Elmedin Konaković and Marko Đurić, the President of the Serbian National Assembly Ana Brnabić, and with members of the international community.

"This visit underscores the OSCE's deep commitment to South-Eastern Europe," said Secretary General Sinirlioğlu. "We greatly value our decades-long partnerships with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, and their institutions. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, I stressed the OSCE's support to the constitutional order. In Serbia, I discussed current domestic developments and the situation in the region. The OSCE remains dedicated to promoting rule of law and stability in the region and beyond."

The Secretary General also visited the OSCE Missions in both capitals, meeting with local staff members.

"Throughout my discussions, my interlocutors consistently praised the excellent work and enduring impact of our OSCE Mission teams," he noted. "The commitment of our staff across our network of field operations is a vital strength, enabling us to support the region in achieving its strategic goals, in line with OSCE commitments, and contribute effectively to security and stability.”