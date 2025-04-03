Hard-hitting campaign highlights dangers of meth

The State Government has relaunched a campaign aimed at reducing the use of meth in the community.

This comes as the Government releases a new alcohol and drug strategy to prevent and reduce the harms and risks associated with alcohol and other drugs, and secures land for purpose built drug and alcohol rehabilitation beds in northern Adelaide.

The “Don’t let meth take hold” campaign raises awareness of the harms methamphetamine can cause to the brain and body. It will also include warnings on the mental health impact of methamphetamine use, as evidence shows people who use methamphetamine are twice as likely to experience depression.

The 2024 run of the campaign saw increased help seeking behaviour and knowledge of the long-lasting impacts of methamphetamine use, with 89 per cent of people surveyed reported being positively impacted by the advertisements, while 42 per cent of people who currently use methamphetamine reported seeking help after seeing the campaign.

The importance of prevention, early intervention, health promotion and improved treatment options will be the focus of the South Australian Alcohol and Other Drug Strategy 2025-2030.

The Strategy has been developed by Preventive Health SA and South Australia Police (SAPOL), in consultation with government and non-government agencies, people with lived experience, professional associations and research agencies, industry bodies and private individuals.

The Strategy includes five priority areas, building on progress already made in health promotion and prevention, disruption and supply reduction, early and targeted interventions, treatment and support and engaging communities.

The Strategy will also focus on improving health outcomes of priority populations, as well as vulnerable people, who are generally more at risk of experiencing alcohol and other drug-related harms.

There is a strong focus on addressing domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV) to address the role alcohol plays in exacerbating and escalating DFSV.

Work will continue with the Department for Education and the Women’s and Children’s Health Network (WCHN) to develop initiatives for parents around the harms of drinking while pregnant, the harms of supplying alcohol to young people and creating culturally appropriate, youth-focused education programs to priority populations.

Further prevention initiatives include co-designing a resource guide on alcohol and other drug management for local governments. This resource will assist local governments to monitor retailer activity to reduce alcohol supply to young people under 18 and encourage alcohol-free events and community education on alcohol and other drugs issues.

SAPOL will focus on ways to prevent and disrupt the manufacture, trafficking and supply of illicit drugs and will expand their roadside drug testing to now include drugs like cocaine.

The State Government is continuing with its $25.1 million investment across the state to deliver more drug and alcohol rehab and detox services, with the location for a 12-bed purpose-built residential rehabilitation unit now locked in for the northern suburbs.

Land has been secured near the corner of Phillip Highway and John Rice Avenue in Elizabeth Vale, near other health services such as the Lyell McEwin Hospital and the Crisis Stabilisation Centre, a 16-bed short-stay mental health support service that is currently under construction.

Since the new rehabilitation beds have opened in Mount Gambier, Glenelg, and Port Augusta, 35 people have received specialised care provided over an intensive three-to-six-month period.

Rehabilitation services offer care from experienced practitioners as part of a multi-disciplinary team, with staff on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is a safe, alcohol-free, drug-free, and smoke-free environment where people address their dependency issues through counselling, goal setting, and building life skills, aiding their long-term recovery.

If you need support, confidential telephone counselling, information and referrals is available by contacting the Alcohol and Drug Information Service (ADIS) on 1300 13 1340 between 8.30am and 10pm.

More information on the Preventive Health SA initiative can be found at alcohol and other drugs

< https://www.preventivehealth.sa.gov.au/our-agency/alcohol-and-other-drugs >.

More information on the Don’t Let Meth Take Hold campaign can be found at www.knowyouroptions.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The State Government and SA Police are working with other organisations to prevent and reduce the impacts of alcohol and drug use in South Australia.

We’re providing SAPOL with the tools it needs to address this problem at the source, by targeting the illicit drug trade.

Attributable to Chris Picton

Methamphetamine causes so much harm in our community which is why we’re running this campaign to highlight the dangers and show people where they can get help.

We are committed to preventing and reducing the harms and risks associated with alcohol and drugs across South Australia.

Our new strategy works to build on the progress previous work has achieved by taking a wide-reaching, collaborative and evidence-based approach.

The purpose-built 12-bed facility in Adelaide’s northern suburbs will help to provide appropriate care for people undergoing drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

Attributable to Preventive Health SA Chief Executive, Marina Bowshall

Preventive Health SA has worked with local governments, community organisations, research bodies and people with lived experience to develop this strategy to represent and guide alcohol and drug-related work across South Australia.

We are proud that this framework will help guide alcohol and drug prevention-related initiatives, activities and issues over the next five years and bring about change in our communities.

Working with teams from across the state from different fields has built collaborative partnerships and presents a united front on taking action and building systemic change to ensure the best health outcomes for South Australians.

Attributable to South Australian Police Commissioner, Grant Stevens

SA Police will continue to partner with other government agencies and the community to achieve best practice concerning alcohol and other drug misuse in our community.

This includes reducing the number of lives lost on South Australian roads due to fatal crashes. We want to send a clear message to those who choose to use drugs and drive putting others at risk on our roads.

SA Police will continue to maintain a physical and technical presence on South Australian roads. Public education multimedia campaigns will continue to inform the public about the risks of alcohol and drug driving.

SA Police play a critical role in the delivery of the Strategy’s priority actions that impact on illicit drug supply. This will be achieved by deterring, detecting, disrupting and dismantling those involved in the illicit drug trade at all levels.

Attributable to Drug and Alcohol Services South Australia (DASSA) Clinical Director, Dr Victoria Cock

We welcome the expansion of treatment services and the additional facilities around the state.

The treatment beds already online are making a difference to the communities that need them and are particularly beneficial in regional areas.

The beds that are already open have been fully occupied and it makes it much easier for regional clients to access support closer to home.