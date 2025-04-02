Senate Bill 486 Printer's Number 512

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 512 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 486 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, SAVAL, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 2, 2025 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 2, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further providing for debarment or suspension. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 531(b)(7) of Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the subsection is amended by adding paragraphs to read: § 531. Debarment or suspension. * * * (b) Causes for debarment or suspension.--The causes for debarment or suspension include: * * * (6.1) Violation of the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), known as the Wage Payment and Collection Law. (6.2) Misclassification of an employee as an independent contractor in violation of any law of this Commonwealth, including: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

