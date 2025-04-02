Senate Bill 486 Printer's Number 512
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 512
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
486
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK,
SAVAL, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 2, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further
providing for debarment or suspension.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 531(b)(7) of Title 62 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and the subsection is amended
by adding paragraphs to read:
§ 531. Debarment or suspension.
* * *
(b) Causes for debarment or suspension.--The causes for
debarment or suspension include:
* * *
(6.1) Violation of the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637,
No.329), known as the Wage Payment and Collection Law.
(6.2) Misclassification of an employee as an independent
contractor in violation of any law of this Commonwealth,
including:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.