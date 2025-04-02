Submit Release
Senate Bill 486 Printer's Number 512

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 512

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

486

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK,

SAVAL, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 2, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 2, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further

providing for debarment or suspension.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 531(b)(7) of Title 62 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the subsection is amended

by adding paragraphs to read:

§ 531. Debarment or suspension.

* * *

(b) Causes for debarment or suspension.--The causes for

debarment or suspension include:

* * *

(6.1) Violation of the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637,

No.329), known as the Wage Payment and Collection Law.

(6.2) Misclassification of an employee as an independent

contractor in violation of any law of this Commonwealth,

including:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

