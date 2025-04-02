Senate Bill 110 Printer's Number 514
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
110
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, KANE, SAVAL,
FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD,
COLLETT, PISCIOTTANO, SCHWANK, J. WARD, BOSCOLA, MILLER AND
FLYNN, APRIL 2, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
APRIL 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 24, 1976 (P.L.424, No.101), entitled
"An act providing for the payment of death benefits to the
surviving spouse or children or parents of firefighters,
ambulance service or rescue squad members, law enforcement
officers or National Guard members who die as a result of the
performance of their duties," further providing for title of
act, for application and authority for payment and
eligibility and amount of benefit and for definitions.
This act may be referred to as Bryan's Law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title of the act of June 24, 1976 (P.L.424,
No.101), referred to as the Emergency and Law Enforcement
Personnel Death Benefits Act, is amended to read:
AN ACT
Providing for the payment of death benefits to [the surviving
spouse or children or parents of] firefighters, ambulance
service or rescue squad members, law enforcement officers
[or], National Guard members [who die] or a surviving spouse,
