Senate Bill 110 Printer's Number 514

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 514

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

110

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, KANE, SAVAL,

FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD,

COLLETT, PISCIOTTANO, SCHWANK, J. WARD, BOSCOLA, MILLER AND

FLYNN, APRIL 2, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

APRIL 2, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 24, 1976 (P.L.424, No.101), entitled

"An act providing for the payment of death benefits to the

surviving spouse or children or parents of firefighters,

ambulance service or rescue squad members, law enforcement

officers or National Guard members who die as a result of the

performance of their duties," further providing for title of

act, for application and authority for payment and

eligibility and amount of benefit and for definitions.

This act may be referred to as Bryan's Law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title of the act of June 24, 1976 (P.L.424,

No.101), referred to as the Emergency and Law Enforcement

Personnel Death Benefits Act, is amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for the payment of death benefits to [the surviving

spouse or children or parents of] firefighters, ambulance

service or rescue squad members, law enforcement officers

[or], National Guard members [who die] or a surviving spouse,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19