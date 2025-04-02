Senate Bill 26 Printer's Number 513
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 513
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
26
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT AND SAVAL, APRIL 2, 2025
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, APRIL 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), entitled
"An act providing for a State Lottery and administration
thereof; authorizing the creation of a State Lottery
Commission; prescribing its powers and duties; disposition of
funds; violations and penalties therefor; exemption of prizes
from State and local taxation and making an appropriation,"
in State Lottery, further providing for powers and duties of
secretary.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 303(a)(11)(iv) of the act of August 26,
1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, is
amended to read:
Section 303. Powers and duties of secretary.
(a) Powers and duties enumerated.--In addition to the powers
and duties provided by law and the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, the
secretary shall have the power and it shall be his duty to
operate and administer the lottery, and to promulgate rules and
regulations governing the establishment and operation thereof,
including, but not limited to:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.