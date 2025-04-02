Senate Bill 26 Printer's Number 513

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 513

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

26

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT AND SAVAL, APRIL 2, 2025

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, APRIL 2, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), entitled

"An act providing for a State Lottery and administration

thereof; authorizing the creation of a State Lottery

Commission; prescribing its powers and duties; disposition of

funds; violations and penalties therefor; exemption of prizes

from State and local taxation and making an appropriation,"

in State Lottery, further providing for powers and duties of

secretary.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 303(a)(11)(iv) of the act of August 26,

1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, is

amended to read:

Section 303. Powers and duties of secretary.

(a) Powers and duties enumerated.--In addition to the powers

and duties provided by law and the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, the

secretary shall have the power and it shall be his duty to

operate and administer the lottery, and to promulgate rules and

regulations governing the establishment and operation thereof,

including, but not limited to:

