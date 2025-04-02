Senate Resolution 64 Printer's Number 516
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 516
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
64
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, YAW,
DUSH, FARRY, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BROWN, KANE,
PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, CULVER, HAYWOOD, COSTA, MARTIN,
STEFANO AND J. WARD, APRIL 2, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 2, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing April 15, 2025, as "Purple Up! for Military Kids
Day" and the month of April 2025 as the "Month of the
Military Child" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, From September 11, 2001, to the end of the Global
War on Terrorism, more than 30,000 Pennsylvania National Guard
members, reservists and active-duty personnel were deployed; and
WHEREAS, The estimated number of children in this
Commonwealth having at least one parent currently serving in the
National Guard, Reserves or active components of the United
States Armed Forces exceeds 37,000; and
WHEREAS, Nationwide, more than 2 million children have
experienced the deployment of one or more parents since 2001;
and
WHEREAS, Nearly 44% of military personnel have children who
are left behind during these deployments; and
WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense, the United
States Armed Forces and other Federal agencies as well as
