Senate Resolution 64 Printer's Number 516

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 516

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

64

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, YAW,

DUSH, FARRY, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BROWN, KANE,

PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, CULVER, HAYWOOD, COSTA, MARTIN,

STEFANO AND J. WARD, APRIL 2, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 2, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 15, 2025, as "Purple Up! for Military Kids

Day" and the month of April 2025 as the "Month of the

Military Child" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, From September 11, 2001, to the end of the Global

War on Terrorism, more than 30,000 Pennsylvania National Guard

members, reservists and active-duty personnel were deployed; and

WHEREAS, The estimated number of children in this

Commonwealth having at least one parent currently serving in the

National Guard, Reserves or active components of the United

States Armed Forces exceeds 37,000; and

WHEREAS, Nationwide, more than 2 million children have

experienced the deployment of one or more parents since 2001;

and

WHEREAS, Nearly 44% of military personnel have children who

are left behind during these deployments; and

WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense, the United

States Armed Forces and other Federal agencies as well as

