Senate Bill 531 Printer's Number 515

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 515

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

531

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL AND GEBHARD,

APRIL 2, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

APRIL 2, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in grants to fire companies and

emergency medical services companies, further providing for

award of grants.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7823 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 7823. Award of grants.

* * *

(d) 2024-2025 grant cycle.--The State Fire Commissioner

shall award a grant under this section during the 2024-2025

grant cycle to a fire company or an emergency medical services

company if, after receiving notice from the Office of the State

Fire Commissioner that the company was eligible, received a

second notice that the company was deemed ineligible. This

section shall only apply to the 2024-2025 grant cycle.

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18