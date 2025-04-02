Senate Bill 531 Printer's Number 515
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 515
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
531
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL AND GEBHARD,
APRIL 2, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
APRIL 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in grants to fire companies and
emergency medical services companies, further providing for
award of grants.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7823 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 7823. Award of grants.
* * *
(d) 2024-2025 grant cycle.--The State Fire Commissioner
shall award a grant under this section during the 2024-2025
grant cycle to a fire company or an emergency medical services
company if, after receiving notice from the Office of the State
Fire Commissioner that the company was eligible, received a
second notice that the company was deemed ineligible. This
section shall only apply to the 2024-2025 grant cycle.
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
