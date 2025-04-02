Senate Bill 532 Printer's Number 517
(4) Access to registered motor vehicle owner information
by a private parking lot owner or operator or the private
parking lot's agents shall not be considered a sale,
publication or disclosure of a driving record under section
6114(a) (relating to limitation on sale, publication and
disclosure of records) and shall be considered a permissible
use authorized under 18 U.S.C. § 2721(b)(14) (relating to
prohibition on release and use of certain personal
information from State motor vehicle records).
(e) Fees.--The department may charge a reasonable fee for
each record request . The following shall apply to the fee for
each record request:
(1) The fee may not exceed $1 in 2025 and 2026.
(2) The department shall have the following duties
regarding the fee:
(i) D etermine the percentage increase in the
Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for the
period beginning January 1, 2026, and ending December 31,
2027.
(ii) Apply, as of July 1, 2027, the increase
calculated under subparagraph (i) to the fee.
(iii) Determine t he percentage increase in the
Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for each
subsequent 12-month period and apply the increase
calculated under this subparagraph to the fee.
(3) The department shall round the adjustments to the
fee under paragraph (2) to the nearest multiple of $1.
(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
