Senate Bill 532 Printer's Number 517

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - (4) Access to registered motor vehicle owner information

by a private parking lot owner or operator or the private

parking lot's agents shall not be considered a sale,

publication or disclosure of a driving record under section

6114(a) (relating to limitation on sale, publication and

disclosure of records) and shall be considered a permissible

use authorized under 18 U.S.C. § 2721(b)(14) (relating to

prohibition on release and use of certain personal

information from State motor vehicle records).

(e) Fees.--The department may charge a reasonable fee for

each record request . The following shall apply to the fee for

each record request:

(1) The fee may not exceed $1 in 2025 and 2026.

(2) The department shall have the following duties

regarding the fee:

(i) D etermine the percentage increase in the

Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for the

period beginning January 1, 2026, and ending December 31,

2027.

(ii) Apply, as of July 1, 2027, the increase

calculated under subparagraph (i) to the fee.

(iii) Determine t he percentage increase in the

Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for each

subsequent 12-month period and apply the increase

calculated under this subparagraph to the fee.

(3) The department shall round the adjustments to the

fee under paragraph (2) to the nearest multiple of $1.

(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

20250SB0532PN0517 - 3 -

