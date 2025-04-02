Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 519
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 519
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
533
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA,
ROTHMAN, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON,
TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BROWN, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO,
MASTRIANO, DUSH, FARRY AND GEBHARD, APRIL 2, 2025
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, APRIL 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further
providing for license requirements; and, in special licenses
and permits, further providing for regulated hunting grounds
permits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 2701 and 2928 of Title 34 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended by adding
subsections to read:
§ 2701. License requirements.
* * *
(d) Exemption for members of armed services and disabled
veterans.--
(1) The commission shall issue a Military Event License
Exemption exempting eligible individuals under paragraph (2)
from the license and permit fee requirements under section
2709 (relating to license costs and fees) while participating
