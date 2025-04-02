Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,886 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 519

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 519

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

533

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA,

ROTHMAN, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON,

TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BROWN, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO,

MASTRIANO, DUSH, FARRY AND GEBHARD, APRIL 2, 2025

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, APRIL 2, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further

providing for license requirements; and, in special licenses

and permits, further providing for regulated hunting grounds

permits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2701 and 2928 of Title 34 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended by adding

subsections to read:

§ 2701. License requirements.

* * *

(d) Exemption for members of armed services and disabled

veterans.--

(1) The commission shall issue a Military Event License

Exemption exempting eligible individuals under paragraph (2)

from the license and permit fee requirements under section

2709 (relating to license costs and fees) while participating

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 519

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more