Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 519

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 519 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 533 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BROWN, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, DUSH, FARRY AND GEBHARD, APRIL 2, 2025 REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, APRIL 2, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for license requirements; and, in special licenses and permits, further providing for regulated hunting grounds permits. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Sections 2701 and 2928 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended by adding subsections to read: § 2701. License requirements. * * * (d) Exemption for members of armed services and disabled veterans.-- (1) The commission shall issue a Military Event License Exemption exempting eligible individuals under paragraph (2) from the license and permit fee requirements under section 2709 (relating to license costs and fees) while participating 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

