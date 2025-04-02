Senate Resolution 66 Printer's Number 520
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - WHEREAS, An estimated 60% of maternal deaths in the United
States are preventable; and
WHEREAS, There were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths
in 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from 2020; and
WHEREAS, In 2020, there were approximately 32,000 deaths in
the United States due to exposure to particulate matter, 37% of
which were directly related to fossil fuel burning; and
WHEREAS, Voting helps shape the conditions in which people
can be healthy, and good health is consistently positively
associated with higher likelihood of voter participation, but
only 53.4% of eligible adults reported voting in the November
2018 election; and
WHEREAS, Public health organizations use "National Public
Health Week" to educate public policymakers and public health
professionals on issues that are important to improving the
health of the people of the United States; and
WHEREAS, Studies show that small strategic investments in
disease prevention can result in significant savings in health
care costs; and
WHEREAS, Vaccination is one of the most significant public
health achievements in history and has resulted in substantial
decreases in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths
associated with vaccine-preventable diseases, along with health
care costs associated with vaccine-preventable diseases; and
WHEREAS, Public health professionals help communities
prevent, prepare for, mitigate and recover from the impact of a
full range of health threats, including disease outbreaks,
natural disasters, man-made disasters and other public health
emergencies; and
WHEREAS, Public health professionals collaborate with
20250SR0066PN0520 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.