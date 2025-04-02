Senate Resolution 66 Printer's Number 520

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - WHEREAS, An estimated 60% of maternal deaths in the United

States are preventable; and

WHEREAS, There were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths

in 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from 2020; and

WHEREAS, In 2020, there were approximately 32,000 deaths in

the United States due to exposure to particulate matter, 37% of

which were directly related to fossil fuel burning; and

WHEREAS, Voting helps shape the conditions in which people

can be healthy, and good health is consistently positively

associated with higher likelihood of voter participation, but

only 53.4% of eligible adults reported voting in the November

2018 election; and

WHEREAS, Public health organizations use "National Public

Health Week" to educate public policymakers and public health

professionals on issues that are important to improving the

health of the people of the United States; and

WHEREAS, Studies show that small strategic investments in

disease prevention can result in significant savings in health

care costs; and

WHEREAS, Vaccination is one of the most significant public

health achievements in history and has resulted in substantial

decreases in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths

associated with vaccine-preventable diseases, along with health

care costs associated with vaccine-preventable diseases; and

WHEREAS, Public health professionals help communities

prevent, prepare for, mitigate and recover from the impact of a

full range of health threats, including disease outbreaks,

natural disasters, man-made disasters and other public health

emergencies; and

WHEREAS, Public health professionals collaborate with

