Senate Resolution 67 Printer's Number 521
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 521
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
67
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, FONTANA,
COMITTA, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND HUGHES,
APRIL 2, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 2, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2025 as "National Fair Housing
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Fair Housing Act, enacted April 11, 1968, one of
the most important components of our national civil rights
policy, prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of
race, national origin, religion, sex, family status and
disability; and
WHEREAS, This landmark piece of legislation continues to
serve as a powerful statement about the values of equality,
equity and dignity that we strive to uphold and the places where
we still have work to do to fulfill our promise as a nation; and
WHEREAS, Access to quality housing is the foundation for
achieving better educational, employment and health outcomes, as
well as one of the most important ways that families build
wealth that can be passed down through generations; and
WHEREAS, Acts of housing discrimination and barriers to equal
housing opportunity are repugnant to a common sense of decency
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.