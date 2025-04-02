Submit Release
Senate Resolution 67 Printer's Number 521

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 521

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

67

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, FONTANA,

COMITTA, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND HUGHES,

APRIL 2, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 2, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2025 as "National Fair Housing

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Fair Housing Act, enacted April 11, 1968, one of

the most important components of our national civil rights

policy, prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of

race, national origin, religion, sex, family status and

disability; and

WHEREAS, This landmark piece of legislation continues to

serve as a powerful statement about the values of equality,

equity and dignity that we strive to uphold and the places where

we still have work to do to fulfill our promise as a nation; and

WHEREAS, Access to quality housing is the foundation for

achieving better educational, employment and health outcomes, as

well as one of the most important ways that families build

wealth that can be passed down through generations; and

WHEREAS, Acts of housing discrimination and barriers to equal

housing opportunity are repugnant to a common sense of decency

