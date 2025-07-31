Senate Bill 955 Printer's Number 1084
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1084
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
955
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, FLYNN,
SCHWANK, STEFANO AND FARRY, JULY 31, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 31, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for mental
health registration plate; in fees, further providing for
payments to special funds; and establishing the Mental Health
Restricted Account.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1358.3. Mental health registration plate.
(a) Design.--The department shall design a mental health
registration plate. The registration plate shall feature the
Liberty Bell with a teal and purple ribbon overlay and shall
include the phrase "Mental Health Matters" at the bottom.
(b) Issuance.--Upon application of a person, accompanied by
a fee of $42, which shall be in addition to the registration
fee, the department shall issue a mental health registration
plate for a motorcycle, a passenger car or a truck with a
registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds or a
