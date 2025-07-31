Senate Bill 955 Printer's Number 1084

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1084

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

955

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, FLYNN,

SCHWANK, STEFANO AND FARRY, JULY 31, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 31, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for mental

health registration plate; in fees, further providing for

payments to special funds; and establishing the Mental Health

Restricted Account.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1358.3. Mental health registration plate.

(a) Design.--The department shall design a mental health

registration plate. The registration plate shall feature the

Liberty Bell with a teal and purple ribbon overlay and shall

include the phrase "Mental Health Matters" at the bottom.

(b) Issuance.--Upon application of a person, accompanied by

a fee of $42, which shall be in addition to the registration

fee, the department shall issue a mental health registration

plate for a motorcycle, a passenger car or a truck with a

registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds or a

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19