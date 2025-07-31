Senate Bill 944 Printer's Number 1083
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - or into foster or kinship care on the basis of a real or
perceived disability, race, creed, religion, color, sex,
sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national
origin, ancestry or any communicable disease, including HIV,
of the child, unless the delay or denial of the placement is
not detrimental to the health or welfare of the child.
(4) Require different or additional screenings,
processes or procedures for adoptive, foster or kinship care
placement decisions solely on the basis of the following,
unless the screenings, processes or procedures are necessary
to determine if the placement is detrimental to the health or
welfare of the child:
(i) a real or perceived disability, race, creed,
religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity
or expression, marital status, national origin, ancestry
or any communicable disease, including HIV, of the
prospective adoptive or foster parent or kinship
caregiver; or
(ii) a real or perceived disability, race, creed,
religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity
or expression, national origin, ancestry or any
communicable disease, including HIV, of the child
involved.
(5) Subject a child in foster or kinship care or an
individual, family or other agency to discrimination or
harassment on the basis of actual or perceived disability,
race, creed, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender
identity or expression, marital status, national origin,
ancestry or any communicable disease, including HIV, when
providing any placement-related service.
20250SB0944PN1083 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.