Senate Bill 944 Printer's Number 1083

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - or into foster or kinship care on the basis of a real or

perceived disability, race, creed, religion, color, sex,

sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national

origin, ancestry or any communicable disease, including HIV,

of the child, unless the delay or denial of the placement is

not detrimental to the health or welfare of the child.

(4) Require different or additional screenings,

processes or procedures for adoptive, foster or kinship care

placement decisions solely on the basis of the following,

unless the screenings, processes or procedures are necessary

to determine if the placement is detrimental to the health or

welfare of the child:

(i) a real or perceived disability, race, creed,

religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity

or expression, marital status, national origin, ancestry

or any communicable disease, including HIV, of the

prospective adoptive or foster parent or kinship

caregiver; or

(ii) a real or perceived disability, race, creed,

religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity

or expression, national origin, ancestry or any

communicable disease, including HIV, of the child

involved.

(5) Subject a child in foster or kinship care or an

individual, family or other agency to discrimination or

harassment on the basis of actual or perceived disability,

race, creed, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender

identity or expression, marital status, national origin,

ancestry or any communicable disease, including HIV, when

providing any placement-related service.

