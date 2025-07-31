Senate Bill 956 Printer's Number 1085

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1085

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

956

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, MUTH, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA,

STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO AND VOGEL, JULY 31, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 31, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in offenses against the family,

providing for the offense of child torture.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 4307. Child torture.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of child

torture, if through a course of conduct, the person

intentionally or knowingly commits two or more of the following

acts against a child:

(1) Causing bodily injury or serious bodily injury as

those terms are defined in section 2301 (relating to

definitions).

(2) Causing mental anguish or psychological abuse in an

especially depraved manner.

(3) Unreasonable or extended confinement or restraint.

