Senate Bill 956 Printer's Number 1085
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1085
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
956
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, MUTH, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA,
STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO AND VOGEL, JULY 31, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 31, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in offenses against the family,
providing for the offense of child torture.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 4307. Child torture.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of child
torture, if through a course of conduct, the person
intentionally or knowingly commits two or more of the following
acts against a child:
(1) Causing bodily injury or serious bodily injury as
those terms are defined in section 2301 (relating to
definitions).
(2) Causing mental anguish or psychological abuse in an
especially depraved manner.
(3) Unreasonable or extended confinement or restraint.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.