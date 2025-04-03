Westminster Barracks / DUI, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1002259
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: VSP-Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: April 2nd , 2025 at approximately 10:47pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Cavendish, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Tristan M. Anderson
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 2nd, 2025, at approximately 10:47 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of a possibly intoxicated male driving in front of a residence near Main St, Cavendish, Windsor County, Vermont.
Vermont State Police located a male suspect operating a vehicle who was identified as Tristan M. Anderson, 20 of Chester, VT. Through investigation, Anderson acted in a disorderly manner and displayed indicators of impairment.
Anderson was arrested and transported to the State Police barracks in Westminster. He was processed and cited for the charges of DUI and Disorderly Conduct. He was later released to a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: April 29th, 2025 / 8:30 am
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
