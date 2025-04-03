Westminster Barracks / DUI, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1002259

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: VSP-Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: April 2nd , 2025 at approximately 10:47pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Tristan M. Anderson

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 2nd, 2025, at approximately 10:47 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of a possibly intoxicated male driving in front of a residence near Main St, Cavendish, Windsor County, Vermont.

Vermont State Police located a male suspect operating a vehicle who was identified as Tristan M. Anderson, 20 of Chester, VT. Through investigation, Anderson acted in a disorderly manner and displayed indicators of impairment.

Anderson was arrested and transported to the State Police barracks in Westminster. He was processed and cited for the charges of DUI and Disorderly Conduct. He was later released to a sober adult.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: April 29th, 2025 / 8:30 am

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.